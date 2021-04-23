RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, and Ryzen 9 5900X all on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back for Friday, April 23, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and sees the return of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor along with some perennial favorites, the RTX 3090, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060.

First, let's talk about the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. This beast of a CPU comes with three buying options in this Shuffle: on its own for $549, bundled with an Antec VP Plus 550W power supply for $594, or bundled with a Cooler Master water cooler for $679. This last option is probably your best bet since the Ryzen 9 5900X itself doesn't come with a cooler of any kind, so if you're upgrading to the 5900X, you'll probably need a new cooling solution anyway.

Next, we have the RTX 3060, with two card options available. First, there's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $614 or with a Gigabyte Auros Elite X570 Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $664.

Then there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060 OC Edition, which comes bundled with an Asus Strix Gaming B550-F Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $719.

Moving on to the RTX 3070, we have the MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3070, bundled with an OLOy Warhawk RGB DDR4 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kit, for $839.

Finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3090 with waterblock cooling, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $2,479, or bundled with a Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Z490 Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $3,084.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

Mostly, what you're going to find in these Shuffles are hard to find consoles and computer components bundled with other related items. For those who just want an RTX 3080 graphics card or are looking for a PS5 restock, finding the item they want in a bundle with components or peripherals that they don't want or need can be very frustrating.

This is certainly understandable, and while there is no doubt a profit motive involved on Newegg's part since getting you to spend more money works out great for them, bundled graphics cards and consoles are much less attractive to cook groups and cryptominers who are simply out to make as much profit as possible. This ultimately means less competition in the lottery overall, which improves your chances of getting the item you want.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and cryptominers that existed before. Until the supply of these items meets the exorbitant demand for them, Newegg Shuffle is still one of the better options out there if you've struggled to get the item you want through retailer checkouts. If nothing else, it costs you nothing to throw your email into the mix – and you just might walk away with a PS5 or RTX 3080 in the end.