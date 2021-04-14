RTX 3070, RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 5800X, and more now on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg's Shuffle for April 14, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, is all about midrange graphics cards and processors, with the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RX 6700 XT on offer, next to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and - oddly - the Intel Core i7-10700.

Starting with the CPUs, we have the Intel Core i7-10700, which isn't hard to find at all, but if you're looking to do a new build, it's there if you want to buy it along with a GPU in one order and make it easier on yourself. You can buy it for $274, or use the limited-offer promo code SHUFFLE0412 and save $20.

Next, there's the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop CPU for $449, and you can also get $20 off with the limited-offer promo code SHUFFLE0412.

Now for the two RTX 3060 cards. There's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060 OC edition, which comes on its own for $509 or bundled with an ASUS ROG Strix B550-E Gaming AMD AM4 (3rd Gen Ryzen) ATX motherboard for $754. Next, there's the Asus KO Gaming RTX 3060, on its own, for $519.

For the RX 6700 XT, there's the Gigabyte Auros RX 6700 XT bundled with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi AMD motherboard for $1,009.

Finally, for the RTX 3070, there are two cards to choose from. First, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, on its own, for $769. Next, there's the Asus White ROG Strix RTX 3070, also on its own, for $839.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.