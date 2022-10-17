Quick - you can still score the Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad 10.2 is just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab) today at Amazon with a deal that brings this excellent standard tablet down to its lowest price ever.

Technically, this is the second time this iPad deal has cropped up at the retailer because it was a highlight feature during Amazon's big Prime Day Early Access sale last week. It's still newsworthy, however, since that event was essentially an early preview of the retailer's Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). In our eyes, this $60 price cut will not likely be beaten next month.

And, with $60 off, you're making what was already the best-value iPad for most people even better. The iPad 10.2 (2021) isn't the highest-end tablet from the brand, but it's fantastic for most users thanks to its great screen, speedy A13 Bionic chip, and decent battery life.

This latest iteration also features an upgraded 64GB of storage over the old model and a vastly improved selfie camera - which is very handy for video calling. Considering it's under half the price of the latest Pro models, it's a great bang for the buck choice if you're on the hunt for an Apple slate on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - If you're looking for an Apple tablet on a budget, consider picking up the latest iPad 10.2 at this record-breaking price at Amazon. With a great Retina Display, speedy A13 Bionic chip, and expanded 64GB of storage, the latest 2021 iPad is a great choice if you're looking for an all-rounder that doesn't break the bank. For shopping, browsing, streaming, and gaming, it's more than enough for most users.

