Quick! Ninja Creami ice cream makers are up to 35% off for Black Friday

Ninja Creami ice cream makers are getting the Black Friday deals treatment, and while the winter holidays may not bring up images of frozen treats, now is the best time to jump on these discounts.



After all, we're talking about savings of up to 35% on multi-functional ice cream makers that can make gelato, smoothies and milkshakes, as well as delicious ice cream. Some of them even come with extras like additional pint containers to save your favorite frozen creations. The best deal overall this Black Friday concerns the Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi ice cream maker, which is currently 35% off at Amazon (opens in new tab) – but be sure to check out all three of the deals we've included below, as each CREAMi product boasts different capacities and slightly different functions. The Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe, for instance, has eleven functions, which is four more than the other two ice cream makers.



Whichever model you choose, take advantage of the discounts available right now to save yourself a little money in the process. You can put those savings towards making that strawberry basil ice cream you've always dreamed of...

Today's best Black Friday Ninja Creami deals

(opens in new tab) Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: was $199.99 , now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This ice cream maker from Ninja is currently available for $70 less than usual. That's a saving of 35% on an ice cream maker with seven different functions, including gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and, of course, ice cream. And, it’s easy to use and has solid 16-ounce capacity, earning itself a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 White Ice Cream Maker: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Ninja Kitchen with promo code BFDEAL80 (opens in new tab)

Make your favorite frozen treats with this Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker. After all, it’s $80 off its retail price of $229.99 when you use the promo code BFDEAL80. It also comes with a free 2-pack of pint containers. So, regardless of whether you want to make ice cream, sorbet, gelato, smoothies or milkshakes, you can do it a little cheaper this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

No matter what you want to make with this CREAMi deluxe ice cream maker, it has 11 different functions to cover all your frozen treat needs. And, as its 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon shows, it’s a powerful machine with a 24-ounce capacity that can turn nearly anything into ice cream, gelato or one of the other many types of frozen treats it can create. While it is usually a bit pricey, it’s been discounted by $50 for Black Friday.

