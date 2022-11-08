Quick - get a Keurig coffee maker for just $50 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale

By Axel Metz
published

We've never seen the Keurig K-Express so cheap

This year's Black Friday deals event is beginning to gather momentum, and as part of Walmart's recently-launched sale bonanza, the retailer has discounted many of the best coffee makers to ease your caffeine cravings. 

Among these Walmart Black Friday deals is a great saving on the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker, which the retailer is now listing for just $35 (down from $55) (opens in new tab). That's a $20 saving on one of Keurig's best-selling models, and the deal in question applies to all K-Express colorways: Red, Black, Pacific Blue, and Tropical Blue. Amazon is currently selling the same model for $74 (opens in new tab) and has only ever dropped the K-Express to as low as $49 – so this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular coffee maker across all major retailers.

For $35, then, you'll get a capable coffee maker that boasts a 36-oz water reservoir, back-to-back brewing functionality (eliminating the wait time in between making multiple coffees), and Keurig's super simple control panel. Just insert any K-Cup pod, and use the coffee maker's two-step button controls to brew all sorts of hot coffees. 

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $55 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - You can pick up the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker for only $35 at Walmart right now. This single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew fresh, hot cups of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast. 

If you've got a different Keurig model in mind, we're tracking the best Black Friday Keurig deals on a separate page. More generally, we're also rounding up the best Black Friday coffee maker deals, so you're not short of places to spot a bargain during this year's sale event. 

