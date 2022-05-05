Protect your small business with Avast’s endpoint protection

As cybercrime tactics evolve, and the damage their actions bring grows more expensive, the need for state-of-the-art antivirus software grows. Now, one of the world’s leading antivirus brands, Avast, has prepared a special offer to ensure the security of your endpoints without burning a hole in your wallet.
Avast Business is a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, designed for firms of all shapes and sizes, from employees working remotely, across small, family businesses, to large enterprises.
Users can expect an award-winning business antivirus solution, impenetrable defenses against viruses, phishing, ransomware, spyware, zero-seconds, as well as Wi-Fi vulnerabilities. Avast’s solutions are powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, for best-in-class cybersecurity protection.
A single subscription gets you an online management platform, device protection covering Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices, data protection, IT protection, and a whole slew of other features.
Don’t miss out on the special offer:
- Essential Business Security - $29.59/year/device
- Premium Business Security - $37.59/year/device
- Ultimate Business Security - $45.59/year/device
There’s nothing to lose, as Avast Business offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Avast Business features: What you get with this deal
Device:
- Antivirus, ransomware, spyware, and malware protection
- USB protection
- Business data protection keeps personal, business, and customer data safe
Privacy:
- Built-in VPN to encrypt the data and secure the internet connection
- Password protection keeps credentials stored in the browser secure
- Webcam protection prevents unauthorized apps from accessing your computer’s webcam
Performance:
- Online management platform to easily set up protection, manage subscriptions and monitor the devices
- 24/5 IT support - fast, friendly, and skilled
- Patch management automatically fixes software vulnerabilities