Prime Day starts now with the Fire TV Stick for its cheapest ever price

We're just a matter of days away from Prime Day 2022, but Amazon already has the Fire TV Stick for $16.99 (opens in new tab). It's the lowest price ever for the popular and all-purpose streaming stick and one early Prime Day deal that won't be beaten during the event.

As we've come to expect, Amazon uses Prime Day as an opportunity to offer many of its own devices for the best prices of the year. Some of these deals may return later in a few months, but Amazon devices are generally at their cheapest during the retailer's own sale.

That's the case with the Fire TV Stick, which has previously only fallen to $19.99 in other sales events, including last year's Black Friday. Today's deal means it's now cheaper than the more basic Fire TV Stick Lite, too, so it makes sense to get the more feature-rich streaming stick for less money while you can.

Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 – Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now a whopping 58% off ahead of Prime Day - that brings the streaming stick down to its cheapest price ever. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review (opens in new tab), including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. It's now even less than the TV Stick Lite, so it's worth picking up this version to get additional features such as the option to control your TV using the voice remote.

Our Fire TV Stick review says the latest version is a worthwhile upgrade, too. Of course, it allows you to watch shows and films from all of the most popular streaming services in full HD. Plus, the included Alexa Voice Remote can control your TV, launch apps and search for specific shows. But what you really buy this version for is the improved lightning and contrast through HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio compatibility and the more responsive 60fps frame rate.