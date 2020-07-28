Microsoft’s back to school sale includes the cheapest AMD Ryzen 8-core laptop we’ve ever seen

Microsoft has a bunch of back to school deals on the boil right now, covering a whole load of hardware, including a superb offer on a Lenovo 2-in-1 convertible which is the cheapest laptop we’ve ever seen with an AMD Ryzen 8-core processor.

There’s another really tasty discount on a Razer gaming notebook, too, a supremely portable gaming laptop with a huge $700 off. Not to mention an Xbox Game Pass offer which means you can now pick up the first month of the game subscription service for just $1 (instead of the usual $15), proving that this sale isn’t just about work – but also play.

Naturally, productivity is still the focus of the back to school discounts on offer here, and as you’d expect there are some substantial price cuts on Microsoft’s own Surface range.

That includes Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover bundles that have up to $260 off, and the Surface Pro X with a $100 discount.

Also, there’s a bargain to be had for would-be Surface Book 3 owners, a deal we’ve highlighted below alongside the aforementioned Lenovo and Razer laptop discounts.

Don’t forget, there are whole load of other discounts on laptops and 2-in-1s (plus the occasional desktop PC), not to mention money off a raft of accessories (like the Surface Pen which has been reduced by $21).

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 2-in-1: $769 $669 at Microsoft

Those hunting for a 2-in-1 with amazing bang for buck should look no further. The IdeaPad Flex is a 14-inch touchscreen convertible built around AMD’s 8-core Ryzen 7 4700, backed with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get premium trimmings like a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard to boot, and this is one value-packed laptop with a $100 discount.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: $2,600 $1,900 at Microsoft

Razer’s 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a slick-looking and compact portable driven by an Intel Core i7-9750H processor alongside an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. You get 16GB of system memory, a 512GB SSD, and the screen offers a Full HD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. The chunky $700 discount represents about 27% off the normal asking price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch: $1,600 $1,400 at Microsoft

The entire Surface Book 3 range, including 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, have all been discounted by $200, taking the entry-level hybrid down to a cent under $1,400. Yes, it’s still rather pricey, but it remains a superbly designed 2-in-1 which is definitely more palatable with this discount.View Deal

