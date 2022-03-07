Massive Amazon sale knocks the Fire TV Stick to just $19.99

If you're looking to snag a deal on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick lineup, then you're in luck. Today's sale includes up to 40% off the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and the powerful Fire TV Cube, with prices starting at just $19.99.



Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup allows you to stream your favorite content from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, and the Alexa voice remote allows you to browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



Today's Amazon sale is not only slashing the price on the Fire TV Stick, but the tech giant is also offering a 14-day free Sling TV trial with your purchase. Just add the Fire TV Stick to your cart and check out, and once the device ships, a promo code for the 14-day free Sling TV trial will be sent to your email address. This limited-time deal ends on March 19, so you should snag this epic offer now before it's too late.

Amazon sale: Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's latest sale has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99. That's a $10 discount and just $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 40% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to $29.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for even more power in your streaming device, Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $69.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

More Fire TV Stick deals

If you're after the standard or 4K versions, you'll find plenty more Fire TV Stick deals available right now. Or, expand your Alexa ecosystem with all the latest Amazon Echo sales and Fire Tablet prices.