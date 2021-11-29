Looking for a cheap laptop? You can't beat this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals usually make for some of the cheapest laptops you can find, but sometimes we see a bargain that blows our mind. This Samsung Chromebook 4 Cyber Monday deal is one of those deals.

Right now at Walmart, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive, down from its usual price of $199. That's more than half off!

Samsung Chromebook 4 | Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC | Samsung Chromebook 4 | Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC | $199 $87 at Walmart

This Samsung Chromebook is using a CPU from 2019, but it's totally worth it at $87. This isn't going to win any races, but it will let you browse the web and check your email.

Now, of course, that's entirely because it was a low-end CPU when it was new, and it launched in 2019, but for a Chromebook that's under $100, you can't complain. And even if it isn't as fast as some Windows laptops, the fact that it runs on Chrome OS means you won't have any problem getting your work done.

Which also helps justify the tiny amount of storage. With only 32GB this definitely isn't the device you'll be able to archive all your data on, but it's 2021 - we're all using cloud services for that anyway. Honestly if you're just looking for a cheap laptop to surf the web and check email, this is the one.

