Live
Amazon deals: today's best offers on TVs, laptops, Fire Stick and more
See all of today's biggest savings at the mega-retailer right here
There's always lots to wade through on the main Amazon deals hub with pages and pages of offers across a vast number of categories. Whether you're shopping with something specific in mind or just having a quick browse, it's very easy to miss many of the biggest bargains. Because of that, we dove right in to bring you all the best Amazon deals available today right here.
Check below for today's top five must-see offers that we've hand-picked from the retailer's vast selection, including smartwatches, 4K TVs, laptops, Bluetooth speakers and more. Then, stick with us for regular updates as we share all the latest deals from Amazon during major sales events such as Black Friday 2022 and other large promotions.
Remember, too, that Amazon Prime members get free delivery on all orders, alongside a vast selection of other perks. If you haven't signed up yet, you can get a one-month Amazon Prime free trial. After that, a subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for a year-long membership.
Today's 5 best Amazon deals in the US
- Apple Watch 7:
$529$400 at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K:
$49.99$29.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:
$149.99$89.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,099 at Amazon
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV:
$1,997.99$1,697.99 at Amazon
Today's 5 best Amazon deals in the UK
- Huawei MateBook D15:
£749.99£399.99 at Amazon
- Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush:
£219.99£69.99 at Amazon
- Microsoft 365 Family (15 Months):
£183.99£50.99 at Amazon
- Anker Soundcore mini:
£23.99£18.99 at Amazon
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S:
£189.99£129.99 at Amazon
UK folks after a new everyday laptop, you don't want to miss this Huawei MateBook D15 for £399.99 in the latest round of Amazon deals. It's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen for this particular laptop and it's a whopping £350 less than the recommended price.
This is a bargain for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, media streaming, office tasks or just day-to-day computing. You’ll struggle to find a better laptop deal right now in this price bracket that also includes high-performance components such as an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also offers a smart, light and durable design, 10 hours of battery life, and nifty extras like a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.
We're not surprised to see that Amazon has considerably discounted the previous Apple Watch 7 given the next-generation version launches later this month. Today's price beats the previous record low by $10, making it the cheapest price ever for what we consider to be the best smartwatch available today.
This particular Apple Watch 7 is the most advanced version of the popular wearable with a 45mm display as well as both GPS and Cellular capabilities. That means you can receive notifications, send messages, make calls and more without your iPhone nearby.
Other features in Apple's top-end smartwatch include an always-on display, GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. There are also the more advanced ECG and blood oxygen functions that aren't found on the cheaper models. Overall, this is a fantastic price for one of the best wearables you can buy right now.
Thanks for joining us on our guide to all the best Amazon deals available today. We check the mega-retailer each day to see what latest offers are up for grabs and share our top picks right here.
We're keeping things varied, too, so as well as our key categories such as TVs, laptops, smartwatches, phones and gaming, you'll also find offers in wider home and lifestyle products like vacuums, appliances and more. Our aim is to ensure all the very best deals available on Amazon are brought to your attention - whether it's for an impromptu purchase or a product you've been waiting to find at the right price.
Here's what's available right now.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.