Latest Apple MacBook Air M2 gets first ever price cut at Amazon - $100 off

Just under two months after release, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 has fallen to $1,099 (was $1,199) (opens in new tab) at Amazon with its first (and biggest) price cut ever.

If you've been eying up this beautiful new MacBook since launch but have been put off by its admittedly hefty price tag, today's deal at Amazon could be a tempting option and one that's unlikely to be beaten before Black Friday in November.

Price aside, we had very few complaints about the Apple MacBook Air M2 2022 when we reviewed it back in July. Performance is fantastic thanks to the latest M2 chip, the slimmed down screen bezels are a welcome and much-needed design change, and battery life is still consistently impressive thanks to the innovative fan-less design. In fact, we were so impressed it's currently ranked first in our best laptops you can buy 2022 article.

If you're on more of a budget, we'd also recommend the previous 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1, which is currently on sale for $899 (was $999) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This model still holds up for 2022, although it's obviously not quite as fast as the latest M2 Air, plus it also features a slightly older design with thicker bezels. It could be worth waiting until Black Friday (opens in new tab) if you're shopping for the older model as it's dropped to as low as $799 in November last year, though.

Apple MacBook Air M2 at lowest ever price today

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022, 256GB): $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 and grab the first (and only) discount we've seen on the stunning new Apple MacBook Air M2. We previously questioned the value of this machine at launch, but today's deal at Amazon goes a long way in offering more value. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Air - aside from the Pro models, that is.

