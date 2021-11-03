Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds plummet to lowest price in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but we're already seeing some fantastic discounts on wireless earbuds ahead of November 26 – and this discount on the Jabra Elite 85t brings the buds down to their lowest ever price.

Amazon has slashed the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds from $229.99 to $149.99, far exceeding the previous lowest price of $180, which we saw in the run up to Prime Day earlier this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Jabra Elite 85t deals near you.)

While we'd normally advise waiting until the Black Friday wireless earbuds deals land on November 26 to do your shopping, this deal is so good that we'd recommend snapping it up right away.

Today's best early Black Friday wireless earbuds deal

Jabra Elite 85t: $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have reached their best price ever on Amazon US. With their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation, these sports-friendly buds are a steal.

The Jabra Elite 85t are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds, offering lots of helpful features like active noise cancellation and an IPX4 water resistance rating alongside an elegant design.

Compared to their predecessors, the Jabra Elite 75t, these earbuds come with much bigger drivers, and offer a well-balanced soundstage and a deeper bass response – though they are a little more bulky in terms of fit.

Battery life comes in seven hours from the buds themselves, which can be extended to 31 hours with the charging case. Bear in mind, though, that playback time does drop to a 25-hour combined battery life if you have the active noise cancellation feature switched on.

In general, Jabra's true wireless earbuds have a great reputation, making them a safe bet if you're looking for alternatives to AirPods Black Friday deals this year. The company often updates its wireless earbuds, so they have longer lifespans than many of their rivals – in fact, a recent update for the Jabra Elite 85t allows you to turn off ANC when you want to tune into your surroundings.

So, why are they so cheap in the run up to Black Friday? These earbuds have actually been usurped by a few newer models: the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, the Jabra Elite 7 Active, and the Jabra Elite 3. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro succeed the Elite 85t, coming with active noise cancellation, a 35-hour combined battery life, and fast charging that will give you 1.2 hours of playback from a speedy five-minute charge.

We'd still heartily recommend the Jabra Elite 85t, though – especially if you're on a budget.

