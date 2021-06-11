Hurry – the Apple AirPods Max have plummeted to their lowest ever price

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021, which is coming in just a couple of weeks, we've spotted a fantastic early deal for the Apple AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones.

While a $50 discount might not be much compared to the usual asking price of $549, $499 is the lowest we've ever seen these wireless headphones sell for. If you've had your eye on a pair of AirPods Max for a while, it might be the time to finally snag them. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Apple AirPods Max deals in your region.)

You'll need to hurry, though. This deal is only available on the Sky Blue and Silver models and we imagine these will sell out soon.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: £549 $499 at Amazon

Save $50 – If you want outstanding sound quality and are devoted to the Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones will deliver one of the best audio experiences out there.View Deal

The Apple AirPods Max were among 2020's most hotly anticipated headphones, and they didn't disappoint. The audio quality can compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4, thanks to an immersive soundstage and carefully balanced profile that deliver high levels of detail and clarity.

The active noise cancellation is up there with the best too, like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The quickly accessible Transparency mode is helpful too when you need to pay attention to your surroundings.

