Hot sleepers, Bear is having a big Presidents’ Day cooling mattress sale

Sleep specialist Bear makes a range of mattresses that cool hot sleepers, and you can now save 25% on any Bear mattress and get $325 of free gifts with your purchase when using the code TRBEAR25. Prices start from $561, and there are four different memory foam and hybrid models to choose from.

These include the Elite Hybrid, Bear’s newest addition designed with advanced cooling technology and copper gel memory foam to boost breathability (and hygiene) during sleep. A queen size Elite Hybrid is down to $1,799 (was $2,398), saving you $599. As far as Presidents’ Day mattress sales go, this is a great one.

Bear is considered one of the best mattress brands in the States, so the chance to save 25% and get up to $325 of free bedding (pillows, sheets and a mattress cover) when you add the code TRBEAR25 at checkout is worth considering. You’ll get a year’s trial too.

Bear Pro mattress: from $1,165 $874 at Bear

Save up to $682 - The Bear Pro is made with gel memory foam and copper-infused foam that dissipates excess heat to keep you cooler. Those are coupled with a Celliant Cover that’s not only breathable but designed to speed up muscle recovery. In the sale a queen size is down to $1,099 (was $1,465). Plus you’ll get a free Bear Sleep Bundle.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: from $1,865 $1,399 at Bear

Save up to $999 - As well as copper-infused foam, the new Elite Hybrid packs in zoned and cut comfort foam to boost airflow while relieving pressure. Plus it has a cool-touch cover made with phase change material and Celliant fiber to aid muscle recovery. A queen costs $1,799 and you get a free sleep bundle.

Every Bear mattress comes with a 365-night risk-free trial and has a lifetime warranty, which we only see from a handful of mattress manufacturers (think Nectar, Avocado Green and DreamCloud). This 25% saving applies to everything on the Bear site, including its mattresses.

All of them draw upon the brand’s Sleep Recovery Technology powered by something called Celliant-powered fabric. This is designed to regulate your body temperature to help your muscles recover faster while you sleep. According to Bear, ‘This blend of natural minerals promotes local circulation and cellular oxygenation for a deeper, more comfortable and rejuvenating sleep.’

The Bear Pro, now from $874, hits that sweet spot between price and cooling and full body comfort, with cradling memory foam relieving pressure points and keeping your spine aligned regardless of the position you sleep in. You’re less likely to overheat too, as the Pro uses copper-infused foam to get rid of excess body heat so that it doesn’t build up.

The Bear Elite Hybrid, now from $1,399, takes the cooling and comfort up a level. It uses the same Celliant fiber in the cover, but this time it’s coupled with phase change material and a hand-quilted cushioned cover for a plusher feel. A mix of foam and pocketed spring coils help to reduce pressure and isolate motion transfer from you to your partner and vice versa.

As for the free Bear Sleep Bundle, this is worth up to $325 and includes two Cloud Pillows, a sheet set and a terry mattress protector. Speaking of accessories, there are plenty on sale here, including four different types of sleep pillows, full mattress encasements, sheets set, a mattress topper and a range of bed bases.