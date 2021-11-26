With only a few hours remaining until the end of Black Friday today, there is a clear winner when it comes to laptops. The best selling laptop on Black Friday, at Amazon and probably in the whole world is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, well ahead of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is just $160, down from its normal price of $320. That's a $160 savings, which means you're getting it for half price. It's a pretty good Black Friday laptop deal, even if it's not the fanciest laptop around.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $320 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 $320 $160 at Amazon

Save $160 - This is a wonderful Chromebook for anyone looking for a portable and yet affordable Chrome OS laptop. Powered by a Mediatek CPU, it comes with 4GB of RAM, a touch display, 64GB eMMC storage and plenty of connectivity options.

While it does just have a quad-core MediaTek MT8173C CPU and 4GB of RAM, it's still a great Chromebook if you just need something to check your email and check social media on the go.

On the other hand, it has a lot of ports so you can connect it to your TV or monitor, it comes with a free 12-month subscription to Google One worth $15.99/£15.99 per year, which also gives you 100GB of Google Drive storage (but no Google VPN).

And perhaps its best feature, it is a 2-in-1 device, which means that its screen can turn almost 360 degrees to transform into a tablet. There are very few laptops that can do that at this price, if any.

More Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals