Here are the best laptop deals in HP's Spring Sale – save up to 50%

HP makes some of the best laptops for everyday use, with multiple options to suit different needs and budgets. And right now, you can save up to 50% in the latest HP Spring Sale (opens in new tab), making it a great time to pick up a new device right now.

We've had a look through all of the laptop deals available at HP right now and picked out one that stands out above the rest. It's this HP Pavilion 15t for $629.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99).

While clearly towards the top end when it comes to price, you do get a powerful laptop for the price. Inside is a recent Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM that will ensure speedy performance and excellent responsiveness. Meanwhile, the 512GB SSD gives you fast boot times and loads of storage for files or applications. It's rounded out by a bright full HD 15.6-inch display, long battery life, and a slim design for easy portability.

Today's best HP laptop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t: was $999.99 now $629.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Pavilion 15t comes packed with top-end components, including a modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a large 15.6-inch screen. It's definitely towards the high-end, but it's a device we've previously awarded four stars out of five in our HP Pavilion 15 review. Plus, in terms of value for money alone, it's one of the best laptop deals available right now. Get it to blast through all of your computing needs: from general work to more intensive applications and multitasking.

As well as the HP Pavilion 15t, there are dozens of other HP laptops on sale right now. If our top pick above is out of your price range or not completely suitable for your needs, then you can find a selection of other excellent offers just below.

These include some cheaper and more budget-friendly options, as well as flexible 2-in-1 devices and lightweight Chromebooks.

More laptops deals at HP

(opens in new tab) HP 15z: was $719.99 now $349.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This HP 15z is a bargain if you need a simple laptop for basic tasks such as web browsing, word processing, sending emails, and watching videos. It comes with a solid array of reliable entry-level components, including an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM that will easily keep up with your everyday computing needs. There's a decent amount of speedy storage space, too, thanks to the 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 17: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Envy 17 laptop is packed with high-end components and an excellent buy now it's got a $400 discount. If you need a machine to keep up with more intense tasks such as video editing, photo editing, or equally complex applications, then this is a capable and good value for money-device. The 17-inch display is a solid inclusion, too, which is larger than the majority of laptops sold today.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $229.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook 14 is a very basic device, but if you just need a cheap laptop for light use, school work, or everyday browsing then it's up to the task. It uses the Chrome OS so relies more on web-based applications such as Google Workspace and cloud storage, but that means it can do more with less expensive components.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360: was $799.99 now $549.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Can't decide between a tablet or a laptop? Go for this HP Pavilion x360, then, which combines the usability of a traditional laptop with the versatility of a touchscreen device. You pay a small premium for the added flexibility, but this is a fair price for a reasonably powerful laptop that can comfortably handle all your everyday computing needs: from sending emails to watching videos and more.

If none of these options grabs you, then we've gathered together even more of the best laptop deals available right now here at TechRadar. You can also check out the latest Chromebook deals for the biggest savings on these affordable and basic devices that are best for those on a tight budget.