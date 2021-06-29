Grab these Panasonic true wireless earbuds at the lowest price we've seen

Looking for a new pair of true wireless earbuds that won't empty your wallet? Panasonic has a superb deal on its RZ-S500W wireless earbuds right now, and they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

You can pick up a pair for yourself on Amazon for just $79.99 (down from $179.99), and you can choose between a black or white color variant. That's a giant saving of $100 for a pair of true wireless earbuds that are just over a year old.

At this super low price point, the RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds are an easy recommendation. When we reviewed them, we were impressed by the effective active noise cancellation, call quality, and comfortable fit. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Panasonic RZ-S500W deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 56% - These true wireless earbuds are a phenomenal buy at this discounted price. They feature strong active noise cancellation, a comfy fit and great call quality. View Deal

As mentioned, the RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds are currently available at the lowest price we've seen. This is understandable, given that they're a slightly older model at this point, but we'd certainly recommend them over the more expensive AirPods Pro.

Naturally, there are some caveats to keep in mind if you're considering picking up a pair of these true wireless earbuds. Chiefly, the RZ-S500W feature a heavy bass signature. This isn't necessarily a drawback, but something to keep in mind if you prefer a lighter sound from your earbuds.

Battery life is also middling. You'll get six hours on a single charge, with a further 20 hours provided by the included charging case. That's still better than the AirPods Pro, but lagging behind the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. Still, if you're looking for a quality pair of earbuds at a fantastic discount, the RZ-S500W are well worth considering.

More Panasonic RZ-S500W deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.