Grab a deal on a Nokia smartphone from Axiom Telecom

If you’re in the market for an affordable Android smartphone, then here’s your chance to grab a great deal with Axiom Telecom.

The company is currently running a number of promotions on Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 8.

Nokia 3 deals

A good budget smartphone with an eye-catching design, the Nokia 3 is a good fit for anyone looking for a decent backup Android smartphone.

Axiom Telecom are currently offering the Nokia 3 (16GB, Dual-Sim) for AED 449, bundled with a Mycandy Stereo headset.

Read our Nokia 3 review here.

Nokia 5 deals

Sporting a premium metal design, the Nokia 5 is another mid-level phone that can get you through your everyday tasks.

Axiom Telecom are currently offering the Nokia 5 (16GB, Dual-Sim) for AED 649, bundled with a Gblue Bluetooth Stereo headset.

Read our Nokia 5 review here.

Nokia 8 deals

The latest offering from Nokia, the Nokia 8 offers a lot of great features such as a powerful chipset, dual-sensor camera and a perfectly sized QHD display.

Axiom Telecom are currently offering the Nokia 8 (64GB, Dual-Sim) for AED 1,699, bundled with a Gblue Bluetooth Stereo headset and a Wildcraft backpack.

Read our Nokia 8 review here.