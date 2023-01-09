Google Pixel Watch gets first ever discount - just three months after launch

You can score the Google Pixel Watch for just $319 (was $349) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy this week with the first-ever price cut on the new smartwatch from the brand.

While $30 off may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, don't skip over this discount if you're on the hunt for a top-notch smartwatch. As of writing, this device is barely three months old so it's definitely a notable discount.

The timing is pretty great if you're planning on smashing those New Year's fitness goals, too. Fitbit integration makes the Google Watch a very, very handy device to have for everything from the occasional run to the most intensive of workouts in the gym. While not the main selling point of the device (in our opinion), don't skip over the Google Watch if you're an active person with a penchant for Android devices.

Other notable selling points for the Google Pixel Watch include an eye-catching and well-thought-out spherical design, a decent dual-core chip, and a gorgeous AMOLED display. While its one-size-only form factor may not appeal to all, we think it's a great option if you're looking for a fully-featured premium Android alternative to the likes of the Apple Watch.

It's a firm placement over on our best smartwatches buyer's guide so today's record-breaking discount at Best Buy is definitely worth checking out.

Outside the US? Check out today's best Google Watch deals in your region just below.

Google Pixel Watch at lowest ever price today

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was $349.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Kick off the new year with the first-ever price cut on the excellent Google Pixel Watch - now $30 off at Best Buy. Barely six months old at the time of writing, we were seriously impressed by the Pixel Watch when we reviewed it last year, praising its well-thought-out design, gorgeous screen, and FitBit integration. If you're looking for a well-featured smartwatch to smash those fitness goals, today's deal at Best Buy is a great choice.

See more: check out all of today's deals over at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main smartwatch deals page for discounts on Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and devices from other brands.