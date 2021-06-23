Get Hostinger's premium shared hosting plan for up to 75% off

If you want a website, the first thing you'll need to do is find a home for all your files. Giving your website the hosting it needs is an investment but is essential for you to have your own site running.

With all the available options, it can be a daunting task to find the web hosting service provider best suited for your website's needs.

Hostinger is known for its fast servers, reliable customer support, awesome features, and affordable hosting services.

For the next two months, Hostinger's Premium Shared Hosting is on sale for $2.59 and a free (local) domain with 12+ month plans, which amounts to a total saving of 75% only if the users choose a four-year plan. This price is lower than what most providers offer for their starter plan, and Hostinger is keeping this deal until the 31st of August.

Best web hosting service deal Hostinger Premium Shared Hosting - $10.29 $2.59

Get 100 websites, unlimited bandwidth, WordPress acceleration, Cloud Protected Nameservers, and more with this Premium plan.View Deal

When it comes to high-quality web hosting, Hostinger is one of the names that will come up. It's common knowledge that a slow website can drag the growth of your business down, that's why ensuring your website is lightning-fast should not be disregarded.

Hostinger ensures your site's performance and speed are top-notch starting with their advanced new server known as LiteSpeed, which also comes with built-in security features, resulting in a site speed of 356 ms. Hostinger also boasts of an uptime of 99.75%, an easy-to-use Hostinger Panel (hPanel) that is extremely user-friendly and best for beginners, and various tools for advanced user and website developer needs.

The Premium Plan includes a free domain name and offers the lowest starting and renewal prices in the market, and with this sale it goes even lower. All of the plans guarantee 24/7/365 live chat support to guide users through all the challenges of running a website.

Why is this a great deal?

Hostinger makes every small business owner's dream to have an online presence become a reality by already offering one of the lowest rates, and with this deal, it becomes even more affordable.

By choosing a four-year subscription, users do not only save 75% on their web hosting needs, they also get to take their minds off website-related problems for the next four years. That's four years of peace of mind so they can focus on other important aspects of their business.

A high-speed, powerful website that can withstand your website's growing traffic is the reason this deal is not to be missed. Hostinger has always been synonymous with affordable hosting solutions, but with this deal, it's lower than ever.