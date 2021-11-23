Get an RTX gaming PC in style with these Maingear Black Friday deals

Anyone trying to either build or buy a gaming PC has probably noticed that it's hard to buy something like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and even pre-built gaming PCs are more expensive than ever. Luckily, with these Black Friday deals, you can save on Maingear's best systems.

Right now on Maingear's site, you can either get instant savings on some pre-configured gaming PCs, and even a couple of mobile workstations. And if you need a ton of power for creative work, you can save up to $500 on Maingear's beefiest workstation.

Maingear Vybe | Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD | Maingear Vybe | Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD | $1,699 $1,599 at Maingear

The Maingear Vybe is one of the best gaming PCs on the market, and it's more than the RTX 3060 Ti found inside. This gaming PC is obviously built with care, and the first-class support you'll get after you buy it means you don't need to worry about anything going wrong.

Maingear Vybe | Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD | Maingear Vybe | Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD | $2,099 $1,974 at Maingear

The Maingear Vybe isn't just a powerful gaming PC, with its RTX 3070 and Ryzen 7 5800X. But the build quality is genuinely better than you'll find anywhere else. So, while it's a bit more expensive than other prebuilts, it's worth it. And you can save $125 on this configuration for Black Friday.

There are also a couple of freebies going on the Maingear website right now. For instance, you can get a free backpack with any custom PC, which is apparently a $99 value. Or, you can get a Forma Gaming Chair for free if you buy a PC with Maingear's Apex Custom Cooling. To be fair, that custom cooling does can nearly double the price of the PC – though it is something you'll be able to show off for years.

Why should you go with Maingear, though, when it's so much more expensive? Well, it all comes down to quality. You're going to get one of the most professional PC build jobs you'll find in a prebuilt PC, along with a lifetime support and labor warranty. Other builders simply do not offer that support, so you can be confident that your PC investment will last years.

So, while there are scores of cheaper RTX 3070 gaming PCs out there, there are none that are built with as much love as a Maingear system – short of building it yourself. Normally we'd advise just going that route, but with how hard it is to buy a graphics card right now, this really is the next best thing.

More Gaming PC deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for a gaming PC from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. Although Maingear systems are sadly only available in the US.

More Black Friday deals