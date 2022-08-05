Forget the rest - these are the 12 deals that matter from the Best Buy Anniversary sale

There are hundreds of items on sale in the Best Buy Anniversary sale - and that's just way too many for anyone to care about. So, we've saved you all the unnecessary effort of searching through the excess and have gone straight to the good stuff right here.

Now, if you do really want to browse through it all for yourself you can jump through to the full sale just below. Or, scroll further down for the top offers in all the major categories and a hand-picked selection of the very best deals you need to see before it ends on August 14.

Let's start with this Lenovo Chromebook 3 for only $79 (was $129) (opens in new tab). It's a return to the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop and it's a bargain if you need a basic device for light use and school work. If you're looking to spend as little as possible, there aren't any better laptop deals out there for less.

Speaking of returning deals, there's also the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV for $299.99 (was $559.99) (opens in new tab). We last saw the advanced display this cheap during Amazon Prime Day in July when it sold out as it was one of the most popular deals during the retailer's mega sale. Missed it then? Here's the chance to get it and pick up one of the best TV deals we've seen all year for those who need a large display that offers superior picture quality and lightning for your everyday viewing.

Those are just two of the highlights we've picked out from the Best Buy Anniversary sale. Check out the rest below, including a super-cheap air fryer, budget tablets, a top PS5 game for its lowest price since launch and more deals that wouldn't be amiss in the back to school sales.

12 best deals in the Best Buy Anniversary sale

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – Laptop deals don't get much cheaper than the offer on this Lenovo Chromebook 3. It's now back down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy. This is a smart buy if you only need a very basic device for light use or school work and are on a very tight budget.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - If you missed it during Prime Day you can get the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV for its cheapest ever price again at Best Buy. It's a bargain for an advanced set to improve your home cinema experience. It boasts support for 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Digital. Plus, this TV also supports Dolby Vision: a feature usually reserved for more expensive sets. This improves the picture quality significantly with a richer and wider color palette, so it's a fantastic find on a TV this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – It's a popular inclusion in any Best Buy sale so don't miss your chance to grab an air fryer for a bargain price. This Bella Pro Series is a basic air fryer that's worth picking up while it's so cheap if you're interested in trying the increasingly popular cooking tech for yourself. It's simple and easy to use, with functions that enable you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 – Here's another Amazon device that's back down to its cheapest price. It's another re-run of a Prime Day deal we saw back in July, too, so a good chance to pick up the entry-level tablet for less if you missed it a few weeks ago. The Fire HD 8 is a good cheap tablet for general everyday use, light web browsing and media streaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - Activate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Verizon today and you can get the handset for only $299. Of course, you have to take the price of a line into consideration, but that's still a huge $700 saving off the usual price of the expensive foldable smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $129 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – Offers on the Apple Pencil are rare, so we've definitely got to share this discount on the latest generation model. The $30 saving reduces the premium stylus down to its lowest price ever. Just know that it's only compatible with a select few Apple tablets, including the iPad Pro 11-inch (2020), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) and iPad mini (2021).

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360 (14-inch): $829.99 $529.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – This HP Pavilion x360 offers some fantastic bang for your buck following a $300 saving. It's a terrific value-for-money all-around laptop that also offers the flexibility of a tablet mode with the 14-inch touchscreen. Components are strong, too, with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Overall, it's a strong and versatile laptop for the price that will handle work, multi-tasking, browsing, media streaming and more.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5): $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – This matches the lowest price we've seen so far for the hotly-anticipated PlayStation exclusive. Purchasing this launch edition also comes with a few digital extras, including a Nora Legacy outfit and spear to use in-game. You can also save $20 off the PS4 version, which is now down to $39.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Coffee Maker: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – It's been cheaper in the past but this is still a decent discount on a simple and easy-to-use Keurig pod coffee maker. For those who like the cup of joe every now and then without the faff of fancy espresso machines, this will do the job. Plus, it's small so will fit easily into any space and can be adapted to accommodate larger travel mugs if you want to take a brew on the go.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $849 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – How good is this price for a MacBook Air? Well, this is the cheapest it's been since Black Friday and only $50 away from last year's record low. It's a fantastic deal on one of the best laptops (opens in new tab) you can buy today. The top-of-the-line device features Apple's powerful M1 chip and a premium chassis that ensure it has enough performance to handle all your computing needs. Now's the time to buy while this limited deal is available.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – This is a good price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. It may be just $20 shy of the previous record-low, but these earbuds offer superior audio quality and noise-cancellation. While today's offer is tempting if you missed them in the recent Prime Day sale, know that we expect some new Galaxy Buds to be announced next week. That could mean even better discounts in the near future.