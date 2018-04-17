Trending
eBay 2018 Tax Day deals: Galaxy S9 Plus, MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch, and more

Spend your refund on some new tech

eBay 2018 Tax Day deals

If you're like most Americans (but not this one), you've already filed your taxes this year. (If you haven't, you've only got a few hours left!) You're also very likely to have gotten a refund, which you may very well already have deposited to your bank account. 

Luckily, if you've been looking for a way to spend said refund, eBay has plenty of tax day deals. To make your decision easier, we've rounded up a handful of our favorites  — from a Samusng Galaxy S9 Plus to an Apple MacBook Air to a big OLED TV. Read on to reward yourself with a refund treat that you can justify by the fact that you're saving money.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for $754.99
The Galaxy S9 Plus is one of our favorite phones, but unfortunately it's rare to see a deal on Samsung's flagship phone. So if you've been looking to buy this phone, don't hesitate to swipe it up at this price, which is $85 off list and $75 less than what Samsung charges.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit Bundle for $359.99
We also like the Nintendo Switch a great deal, and here you can get it bundled with Nintendo's forthcoming Labo Robot Kit, a Toy-Con project for making your own robot suit. Bundled together, these items cost about $20 less than if you were to buy them separately.

Note: this item won't ship until April 20.View Deal

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air Laptop for $749.99
Light and powerful, what's not to love about Apple's MacBook Air? Here you can get a 2017 model for about $100 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Even better, if you use it for work, you can take your purchase as a tax deduction next year.View Deal

LG OLED65B7A 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,899
Combining size with OLED picture quality, this 65-inch LG TV offers a superb viewing experience. It also comes with Smart TV capabilities for all your streaming needs. Better yet, this tax day deal is about $200 less than what other stores charge.View Deal

Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop Computer for $1,699.99
If you need a powerful gaming rig, Alienware's striking Area-51 desktop has a lot to offer. This configuration comes with a 2TB HDD and 16GB RAM matched to a 3.4GHz hecta-core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics. Better still, it's $100 less than what we've seen elsewhere.View Deal