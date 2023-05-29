There's up to $999 off Casper's top cooling mattress for Memorial Day

It's Memorial Day in the US, which amongst other things means that it's a really good day to buy a new mattress. The Memorial Day mattress sales can be relied on for some of the lowest prices of the year, and they're also a great opportunity to grab discounts from the few sleep brands that don't have sales running all year round.

Casper's one such company; you can go for weeks without spotting any Casper mattress deals, but for the Memorial Day sales it's pulled out all the stops and discounted its entire range by 20%. We're happy with that, but guess what? It's gone and added a couple of limited-time deals to the line-up for Memorial Day itself.

One's a serious discount on its most advanced cooling mattress; there's 25% off the Wave Hybrid Snow, which means some big cash savings. If you bought a king size you'd get just under $1,000 off today. Obviously this isn't a cheap mattress, but if you want great cooling it's worth the investment; this mattress Casper's own Snow technology, which combines HeatDelete Bands, cooling gel and a QuickCool cover to help keep temperatures down at night, while its hybrid design keeps the air flowing while ensuring that you're cradled and properly supported. A queen size is available now at $2,546.25, which is a price reduction of just under $850.

Casper's main Memorial Day sale takes 20% off its mattress range, but it's just upped the discount on the Wave Hybrid Snow to 25%. So if a premium cooling mattress takes your fancy, now's the time to buy; the Wave Hybrid Snow features HeatDelete bands, cooling gel and a QuickCool cover to keep temperatures down. This advanced hybrid is now available for $2,546.25 in a queen size, reduced from $3,395.

That may still be just a little too rich for your tastes, in which case we'd instead direct you to the much more reasonably-priced Casper Original Hybrid. It's usually on sale for $1,495 in a queen size, and last week it was reduced by 20% in Casper's Memorial Day sale. But as with the Wave Hybrid Snow, today it's reduced by 25%, which means you can get a queen size right now for a very appealing $1,121.25; just over $373 off. That's a really good price for a premium hybrid mattress.

Casper sales don't come along very often, and this increase on its Memorial Day deal is an unexpected and welcome bonus. There's 25% off the Casper Original Hybrid right now, which is a great discount on a quality hybrid mattress that delivers a medium-firm feel, cradling support and low motion transfer. With this limited-time deal you can get a queen size for $1,121.25; we'd recommend buying now because it'll be back at full price before too long.

Casper says that these mattress deals are only available through Memorial Day, so you'd better act fast if you want to make the most of them, because we expect the discount to be back down to 20% from tomorrow until the end of the Memorial Day sale.