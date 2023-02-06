Buy the Meta Quest 2 and get two free games with this limited-time deal

I've been a little obsessed with playing golf on Switch Sports lately, and I'm tempted to take my game to the next level. No, I'm not talking about investing in some actual clubs and hitting the links, but perhaps swinging for the green in the world of VR, thanks to this rare deal on a Meta Quest 2.

From today until June 3, you can pick up a brand-new bundle that comes with a Meta Quest 2 headset with two free games for $399 / £399 at Meta (opens in new tab). The games included are sports sim Golf+ and intergalactic sci-fi shooter Space Pirate Trainer DX. Bought separately, these would cost you around $50 / £40, so they're a decent pair of freebies to go with the VR headset.

Buy the VR headset direct from Meta to get two free games in this limited-time bundle that saves you around $50. While not headline titles, these are still excellent showcases for the virtual reality tech. And it's worth snapping up any deals on the Meta Quest 2 as they're so rare.

Folks in the UK can also take advantage of this deal on the latest Meta Quest 2 bundle. The same two games are available here, representing a saving of £42.

Golf+ is a fun and natural fit for VR, with a selection of real courses or minigames for you to test your skills on. Meanwhile, Space Pirate Trainer DX is a light first-person shooter that drops you into combat arenas with a blaster and shield as you hunt down opposing droids. Deals on the Meta Quest 2 are rare, too, so it's always good when you get something a little extra with one.

Still, if you were around over Black Friday, you probably remember the bundle that came with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber - Plus, there was a $50 / £50 saving on top. That was easily up there with the best Meta Quest 2 deals we've ever seen.

So, while Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX aren't two of the Meta Quest 2's most premium games, they're still fun and strong showcases for the VR tech. Because of that, we still think this is a decent deal on the Meta Quest 2 if you're after the VR headset today. And you don't need to rush the decision, as this offer is live until June 3.

The Meta Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, increased in price by $100 / £100 back in August last year. And while it's still one of the best VR headsets you can buy today, that extra cost has definitely dented its value-for-money edge. Bundles like this help lessen the sting, but it's unlikely we'll see any offers that are as strong as that previous price point - at least outside of Black Friday.

For comparison, you can check out more of today's best VR headset deals below, including the lowest prices right now for the likes of the Valve Index, HTC Vive, and PSVR. Remember, though, that PSVR 2 is set to launch on February 22, so it's worth waiting for this improved headset if you're looking to pair one with your PS5. You can also stick with us for updates on all the latest PSVR deals.