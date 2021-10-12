Best soundbar deals in the UAE on Amazon

Generally speaking, soundbars are must-have devices to accompany today’s modern TVs. That’s because as the newest and best TVs get slimmer and slimmer, there’s less room for built-in speakers; they might look fantastic but you’ll need another way to do the advanced screen tech justice in terms of audio.

We've chosen soundbars across all price ranges to accomodate all sorts of buyers. Whether you're looking to make your TV sound clearer or was the full Atmos effect with spatial sound, you'll find a soundbar that's just right for you.

Sonos Arc - AED 3,849

The Sonos Arc is currently our favourite soundbar and Amazon is offering a discount on it making it an ideal option for someone looking for a high-end soundbar. It supports all of the latest tech such as Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

JBL Bar 5.1 - AED 1,568

JBL Bar 5.1 Surround is a sleek 5.1 channel soundbar with panoramic sound. Featuring 550W of power and a 10" wireless subwoofer for ground-shaking bass delivering an epic movie viewing experience. Music streaming fans will also appreciate the built-in WiFi that allows seamlessly integrated with Chromecast and Airplay 2 to effortlessly work with Google Home and HomePod.

Yamaha Soundbar SR-B20A - AED 699

Imagine watching a movie and hearing the soft pitter-patter of rain all around you. Or even the roar of a helicopter flying above you. When you plug in this sound bar, you’ll hear brilliant

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 - AED 1,592

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is part of the Bose Smart Home family. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect compatibility, you can wirelessly stream your favorite music services or play anything from your device on this Bluetooth soundbar. Measuring just over 2" tall, this Bluetooth soundbar sits low in front of your TV and it's easy to set up via a connection from an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI-ARC cable (sold separately).

Bose TV Speaker - AED 1,049

The Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and improves overall TV sound. Inside there are two full-range drivers angled for wide, spatial sound, while the centre tweeter specifically focuses on clarifying speech. Designed with simplicity in mind, a single connection to your TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in no time.

Samsung HW A450 2.1Ch Soundbar - AED 449

The HW-A450 soundbar is a great sound solution, matching your content. It amplifies your hearing and seeing experience. With 2.1 channels of power and incredible bass, elevate your sound experience, while discovering deeper and richer sound, like nothing before. It comes with Adaptive Sound Lite that optimises your audio source for the perfect TV viewing.

Samsung HW Q800A 3.1.2Ch Soundbar - AED 1,799

The HW-Q800A soundbar is the ultimate match for your TV - amplifying your hearing experience to a whole new level. It goes above and beyond other speakers giving you a more immersive, infinite sound with 3 channels, including 1 subwoofer channel and 2 up-firing channels. With support of various 3D audio codecs such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it's now easier to get a cinematic experience at home.