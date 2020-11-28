Beats Cyber Monday deals 2020: Amazon has Beats by Dre headphones on sale now

Beats Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and that's good news because while Beats by Dre headphones are popular, but boy can they be expensive any other weekend. With some headphones in the lineup reaching upwards of $400 - you have to scrimp and save for months to afford a pair… well, usually.

For the next 48 hours you can save big on Beats headphones during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, where you can find great deals on the Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo3, Powerbeats Pro and new Beats Flex. The deals should be live through the end of Cyber Monday on November 30 - but they might sell out before then so it’s worth scooping them up today if you’re interested.

Beats Solo Pro: $299.99 $169.99 at Amazon

SAVE $130 - The doorbuster sale you definitely want to pay attention to is the Beats Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones that are on sale this weekend for $130 off their regular price during the Amazon Cyber Monday sales event.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless: $199.95 $169.99 at Amazon

SAVE $30 - If you're after a slightly different look and longer battery life, you might want to pick up the Beats Solo3 instead. These wireless on-ear headphones don't have noise cancellation, but they do have a 40-hour battery life and a slightly more elegant look.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

SAVE $50 - For runners and workout enthusiasts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro offer a better fit and flexibility than the over and on-ear models - and you can save $50 on them during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.View Deal

Beats Flex Earphones: $49.88 at Amazon

Of course, if you simply want the cheapest, newest earbuds from Beats, check out the brand-new Beats Flex that comes in at $49.99. These wireless earbuds aren't completely cord-free, but they have the same sound as other Beats earbuds at an unbeatable price.View Deal

It's worth keeping an eye on other retailers as well - Best Buy can sometimes surprise you with big deals on Beats headphones, as can lesser-known retailers like B&H Photo. There's plenty of deals to go around this weekend, so if it sells out at one retailer, take a look at another.

Not in the US? Here are the best Beats deals for your region:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.