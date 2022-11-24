AMD Ryzen 7950X is now a far cheaper upgrade for PC gamers with $145 off for Black Friday

If you’re hunting for a high-end processor, there’s a storming deal from Newegg in the US on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) right now – the CPU has been reduced from its MSRP of $699 to $554, which represents a seriously chunky discount of just over 20%.

The 7950X processor was on sale at Amazon in the US for $550 earlier today, but that has now sold out, although there is also a tempting bargain on the Ryzen 9 7900X (opens in new tab) from Amazon, which is the next CPU down in the range, and has currently been dropped from $549 to $473.99.

These are some of the best deals on PC components you’ll see this Black Friday, and also note that UK buyers have the chance to grab a Ryzen 5 7600X with a 21% discount right now from Amazon in the UK, reducing the price to a more than reasonable £259.99 (opens in new tab).

Remember, these are Zen 4 processors which AMD has just brought out, so they’re cutting-edge silicon – and with it still being early days for Ryzen 7000 models, these deals are pretty eye-opening as a result.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: was $699 now $554 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If you need a seriously heavyweight processor, then the Ryzen 9 7950X gives you 16-cores and it represents a huge jump in performance compared to its flagship predecessor. You'll save $145 with this deal, a pretty stunning bargain. Note that you need to apply the promo code BFFDAY246 at checkout to get an extra $20 off for the full discount.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: was $549 now $473.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bristling with 12-cores, this is the second most powerful Zen 4 processor, and it still offers a huge amount of grunt, at a sub-$500 price point after the saving of $75 has been applied. A tasty CPU at a highly palatable price to say the least.

With the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor cut down to $554, what that actually equates to is just $5 more than the recommended price of the 7900X. Which basically means that with the headline Ryzen deal here, you are getting a flagship 16-core processor from the very latest Zen 4 range for the cost of the 12-core model – a free 4-cores thrown in, if you will. That’s a bargain which is well worth snapping up in our books.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals