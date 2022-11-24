AMD Ryzen 7950X is now a far cheaper upgrade for PC gamers with $145 off for Black Friday

If you’re hunting for a high-end processor, there’s a storming deal from Newegg in the US on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) right now – the CPU has been reduced from its MSRP of $699 to $554, which represents a seriously chunky discount of just over 20%.
The 7950X processor was on sale at Amazon in the US for $550 earlier today, but that has now sold out, although there is also a tempting bargain on the Ryzen 9 7900X (opens in new tab) from Amazon, which is the next CPU down in the range, and has currently been dropped from $549 to $473.99.
These are some of the best deals on PC components you’ll see this Black Friday, and also note that UK buyers have the chance to grab a Ryzen 5 7600X with a 21% discount right now from Amazon in the UK, reducing the price to a more than reasonable £259.99 (opens in new tab).
Remember, these are Zen 4 processors which AMD has just brought out, so they’re cutting-edge silicon – and with it still being early days for Ryzen 7000 models, these deals are pretty eye-opening as a result.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU deals
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: was
$699 now $554 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
If you need a seriously heavyweight processor, then the Ryzen 9 7950X gives you 16-cores and it represents a huge jump in performance compared to its flagship predecessor. You'll save $145 with this deal, a pretty stunning bargain. Note that you need to apply the promo code BFFDAY246 at checkout to get an extra $20 off for the full discount.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: was
$549 now $473.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Bristling with 12-cores, this is the second most powerful Zen 4 processor, and it still offers a huge amount of grunt, at a sub-$500 price point after the saving of $75 has been applied. A tasty CPU at a highly palatable price to say the least.
With the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor cut down to $554, what that actually equates to is just $5 more than the recommended price of the 7900X. Which basically means that with the headline Ryzen deal here, you are getting a flagship 16-core processor from the very latest Zen 4 range for the cost of the 12-core model – a free 4-cores thrown in, if you will. That’s a bargain which is well worth snapping up in our books.
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
