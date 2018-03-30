Amazon one-day sale: Up to 30% off TP-Link networking devices

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of TP-Link networking devices, with savings of as much as $51. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your router, ditching your internet provider's modem for one of your own, or getting that long-needed Wi-Fi extender, now's a great time to score a deal.

TP-Link has been making networking products for more than two decades, and is one of the few companies to manufacture all its products in house. It was rated the highest in customer satisfaction for wireless routers in 2017 by J.D. Power and Associates.

Below we've highlighted some of our favorites from the 15 items on sale.

TP-Link Archer AC1900 Dual-Band Smart Wi-Fi Router for $69.99

This dual-band router delivers 600 Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1,300 Mbps on 5GHz. It purportedly provides up to 3,000 square-feet of coverage and can connect to up to 50 devices at once. It features a 1GHz processor and comes with the TP-Link Tether app for either Android or iOS. Amazon is offering it for $40 off list price and about $10 less than you'll find it elsewhere.View Deal

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $139.99

This system uses two units to work seamlessly together to cover up to 3,800 square feet and connect up to 100 devices at once. It delivers 400 Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867 Mbps on 5GHz. Amazon is selling it for $40 off list price, an especially good price when you consider one unit usually sells for $100.View Deal

TP-Link TC-7620 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $44.99

If you've been renting a modem from your internet provider, you may want to save yourself some money in the long run by buying your own. Amazon offers this one for $45 off list price and about $14 less than what you'll find at other retailers. It features 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels that provide data rates up to 680 Mbps for download and 143 Mbps for upload. View Deal

TP-Link AC750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Range Extender for $18.99

If your router isn't providing coverage for all of your living space, an extender is an easy way to fill in the gaps. This one is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi devices and can handle speeds up to 750 Mbps. Amazon is selling it for only $19. That's $11 off list price, which is what most stores charge.View Deal

TP-Link Archer CR500 DOCSIS 3.0 Wireless Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router for $99.99

If you need to upgrade your router, here's an opportunity to get your own modem at the same time. It's ISP-certified for Comcast, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Mediacom, and WOW, and will provide download speeds up to 680 Mbps. Amazon is selling it for only $100, which is $30 off list price and $10 less than what other stores charge.View Deal