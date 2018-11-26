Walmart Cyber Monday deals are live: Get an Apple iPad for only $299

Cyber Monday 2018 has arrived at Walmart, and the savings include discounts on 4K TVs, headphones, smart home devices, appliances & more.
We've gone through Walmart's Cyber Monday deals Ad to find the best deals throughout the site. Walmart has slashed prices on top products such as the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV, Nintendo 2DS and the Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum to name a few.
A top tablet deal this Cyber Monday, Walmart is offering $130 off the 128GB Apple iPad (5th generation). That's a fantastic price for this popular tablet that will only be on sale today.
Apple iPad (5th Gen)
$429 $299.99 at Walmart
Today only you can get the improved capacity 128GB 9.7-inch iPad at a very affordable price. The iPad is on sale at Walmart for only $299.99.View Deal
Scroll down to see more of our top picks from Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: Live
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$149 $99 at Walmart
Get the Bose SoundSport Headphones for ony $99 at Walmart. That's a $50 discount and an excellent price for these top-rated wireless headphones.View Deal
New Nintendo 2DS XL
$144.95 $129 at Walmart
Take your favorite Nintendo games anywhere you go with the newly released Nintendo 2DS XL. For Cyber Monday it's on sale for $129 at Walmart. View Deal
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle
$299 $199 at Walmart
For a limited time, the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle is on sale for only $199 at Walmart. The Xbox One S bundle includes a console with 4K UHD support, a full game download of Minecraft, and a wireless controller.View Deal
Google Home Mini
$49 $25 at Walmart
Get the Google Home Mini for only $25 at Walmart. That's 50% off the original price for this best-selling smart home speaker.View Deal
Google Home Hub
$149 $99 at Walmart
The newly released Google Home Hub is on sale for only $99 for Cyber Monday. This is the first time this smart display has been on sale. View Deal
Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the newly released Apple iPad for $250. That's $79 off and the best price we've seen for this popular tablet.View Deal
MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
$999 $799 at Walmart
The MSI GV62 is on sale at Walmart for only $799. That's a fantastic price for the 15.6-inch gaming laptop that features 8GB of RAM, Intel 8th Generation 6-Core processors and a VR-ready GTX 1060 graphics card.View Deal
TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV
$598 $398 at Walmart
The TLC 65-inch 4K TV is $200 off at Walmart. The Roku Smart TV offers four times the resolution of Full HD and allows access to thousands of streaming movies, shows, apps and more.View Deal
Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$649.99 $447.99 at Walmart
Get the 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for only $448 at Walmart for Cyber Monday. That's over a $200 discount for this smart TV that offers a crisp, clear picture thats 4X the resolution of Full HD.View Deal
Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR
$598 $498 at Walmart
You'll be able to save $100 on this Vizio 60-inch 4K TV with HDR. This is a great deal if you're looking for a large screen 4K TV under $500.View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
$249 $179 at Walmart
The best-selling Nest Thermostat is on sale at Walmart for $179. That's a $70 discount for this smart thermostat that saves up to 15% on heating and cooling bills. View Deal
Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum
$169.99 $99.99 at Walmart
The powerful cord-free Dyson V6 is perfect for quick cleanups and hard-to-reach areas. The Dyson V6 Trigger is $70 off and the best price we've seen for this handheld vacuum. View Deal