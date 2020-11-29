PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals 2020: the best sales and bundles right now

PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals are trickling in ahead of the big day tomorrow (November 30). And while Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals are drying up with the sales event now over - we are expecting even more great PS4 deals to emerge this Cyber Monday, with some great discounts to be had on a range of PS4 products.

We've been busy scouring all the best Cyber Monday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals on the web, and we'll still be regularly updating this guide to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals we come across.

Unlike in previous years, PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle deals were a bit thin on the ground this Black Friday as stock of the last-gen consoles began to run out at many retailers. If the stock had held up, we might have seen some big discounts on PS4 consoles and bundles - as the release of the PS5 could have encouraged retailers to shift their PS4 stock to make room for Sony's newest console. We're expecting this trend to continue into Cyber Monday too, despite big PS4 bundle discounts last year.

However, we did some great discounts on PS4 games, PS4 headsets and PS4 accessories during Black Friday, with some of these deals continuing through the weekend and more likely to emerge this Cyber Monday.

Black Friday may now be over, but there's still plenty of Cyber Monday PS4 deals to be had. We'll be posting the best Cyber Monday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals right here, so bookmark this page to keep up to date with all the biggest discounts ahead of - and on - the big day itself.

Today's top PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals

US - PS4 Slim 500GB + Cyberpunk 2077: £299.85 at Base

UK - PS4 Slim 1TB: $299.99 at PlayStation

We didn't see any fantastic Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals on the hardware side of things - in fact, we're seeing that PS4 stock has dried up at many major retailers (with bundle stock pretty much non-existent US). With the PS5 now out in the wild around the world, though, we had hoped that retailers would offer big discounts on PS4 bundles over Black Friday weekend, as they looked to shift their old stock, but that wasn't the case. That means you may be hard-pressed to find a great PS4 or PS4 Pro bundle deal this Cyber Monday.

There are some PS4 consoles in stock at retailers via third-party sellers, however, we're often seeing the price of the PS4 consoles or bundles drastically increased - and it's unclear how reliable some of these sellers are. Typically a PS4 Slim (1TB) retails for around $299/£299, while a PS4 Pro (1TB) costs around $399/£399. We advise avoiding any standalone consoles which are considerably more than this and to be cautious when buying refurbished models from third-party sellers.

It's worth noting bundles will be a little bit more than the price of the standalone console, but we haven't seen many of these around this year.

At TechRadar, we'll be constantly updating this page with the best PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals, as there's bound to be a few more over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so keep checking back for deals.

In the meantime, you can check out the current best prices for both the PS4 and PS4 Pro in your region below:

PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals available now

While there's been little in the way of PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle and console deals this Black Friday weekend, we've seen some great discounts on PS4 games, accessories and headsets, which we expect to continue into Cyber Monday as well.

To make sure you're getting a decent PS4 or PS4 Pro deal, it's best to stick here with us as we'll be sorting the wheat from the chaff and only including PS4 deals we think are worth your hard-earned money.

Here are the best PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals right now:

PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals (US)

We're not seeing much in the way of PS4 or PS4 Pro bundles in the US right now - though PlayStation itself is offering the standalone consoles. We have seen some third-party retailers selling PS4 consoles and bundles, however, these are often refurbished models or have been considerably price-hiked. Given that we are unsure of the reliability of these retailers, we haven't recommended them below.

We'll be sure to update this page as soon as more PS4 and PS4 Pro stock becomes available. But, in the meantime, be sure to check out the other fantastic PS4 deals on this page.

PS4 Slim 1TB: $299.99 at PlayStation

You'll find the PS4 Slim 1TB available for $299.99 at PlayStation right now. Considering we're not seeing many bundle deals out and about this week, or much in the way of standalone console stock, this is a strong offer if you're after a cheaper console to tide you over until the PS5 price drops.View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB: $399.99 at PlayStation

We've seen very little in the way of PS4 Pro consoles or bundles, so we're delighted to see PlayStation itself still has stock of the PS4 Pro - without a price hike.View Deal

PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349.99 at Amazon

This PSVR bundle may not be discounted but it does include a Playstation VR headset, Playstation Camera, 2 Playstation Move Controllers and Marvel's Iron Man VR.View Deal

PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Best PS4 Slim bundle right now PS4 Slim 500GB + Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4: £299.85 at Base

Base is offering a PS4 Slim (500GB) plus the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 for less than £300. While the bundle won't be released until December 10 (when Cyberpunk 2077 releases), it's the best PS4 bundle deal we're seeing right now. View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB: £249.99 at Argos

You'll find the PS4 Slim available for £249.99 at Argos right now. Considering we're not seeing many bundle deals out and about this week, this is a strong offer if you're after a cheaper console to tide you over until the PS5 price drops.View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB FIFA 21 Bundle: £279.99 at Game

This PS4 bundle from Game includes a PS4 Slim (500GB) plus FIFA 21 for £279.99. This is a good price for this bundle, especially given that a PS4 Slim alone tends to go for around £299 at the moment.View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB FIFA 21 Bundle + Watch Dogs Legion: Resistance Edition: £319 at Game

This PS4 bundle from Game includes a 500GB PS4 Slim, FIFA 21 and Watch Dogs Legion: Resistance for just £319. You also get a 14-day PlayStation Plus trial voucher and a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team voucher.

PS4 Slim 500GB FIFA 21 Bundle + NBA 2K21: £304 at Game

This PS4 bundle includes a PS4 Slim (500GB), FIFA 21 and the newly released NBA 2K21 but just over £300. This is a great price for this bundle that also includes a 14-day PlayStation Plus trial voucher and a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team voucher.

PS4 Slim 1TB: £309.99 at Game

Game is offering a 1TB PS4 Slim for £309.99. It's not an exceptional price, especially when you consider many of the bundles on offer include more games for less money, but you do get a bit of extra storage for that price tag - even if you don't get any games.View Deal

PS4 Slim 500GB FIFA 19 Bundle: £199.99 at Game

This is a bit of an outdated bundle, considering it packs in FIFA 19, but considering we're seeing the PS4 Slim 500GB go for at least £249 on its own, this isn't to be sniffed at. Whether you like FIFA 19 or not, this is one of the best PS4 consoles prices we're seeing at the moment.View Deal

Cyber Monday PS4 game deals (US)

Save over $30 NBA 2K21 | Standard Edition | PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.View Deal

Lowest price yet The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and it only released earlier this year, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain. View Deal

Lowest price yet The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain. In addition, it's backwards compatible with the PS5.View Deal

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap. View Deal

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has also shaved $32 off PGA Tour 2K21, if you're looking for a good deal for the golfer/gamer in your life. Plus it'll work on the PS5 too.View Deal

The Last of Us Remastered | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us is one of the great best PS4 games of all time and the remastered edition is now half price at Amazon - meaning you can pick up this classic for less than $10.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

There's $20 off Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, which includes The City That never Sleeps DLC alongside the base game. All for under $20.View Deal

Save on Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

One of the most anticipated games of the year, save 17% on Cyberpunk 2077 at Amazon. Pick up the PS4 version and enjoy a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 sometime next year. Released December 10.View Deal

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Shiny Edition: $149.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 67% on this collector's item that's perfect for any Spongebob Squarepants fans. Not only do you get the game, but you also get a fetching Spongebob figurine, stickers, socks and lithographs. View Deal

Lowest ever price Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition: $29.99 $12.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition, with a massive 57% off. If you haven't experienced Rockstar's open-world epic, now's the time. Order now for when stock arrives on December 7.





Save $20 Ghost of Tsushima | PS4: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on Ghost of Tsushima at Amazon. Considering this game only released earlier this year, this is a fantastic deal and sees you getting one of the best PS4 games out there for under $40.View Deal

Blood and Truth VR | PS4: $39.99 $18.29 at Amazon

Looking for a great PSVR game discount? Then make sure to check out this deal from Amazon which sees Blood and Truth reduced by 54%. Though you will need PSVR hardware for the game to work. View Deal

God of War | PS4: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $10 off God of War for PS4. Considering it's one of the best PS4 games on the market, it's well worth picking up for half price. View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4 : $19.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11 has been discounted by $7 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick it up for less than $15. Considering it'll work on your PS5 as well as your PS4, that's great news.View Deal

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there's never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. This is the PS4 copy of the game, but you also get the PS5 version for free when the game gets a free upgrade on December 4. View Deal

Just Dance 2021 | PS4: $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

There's 46% off Just Dance 2021 at Amazon, so you can get your groove on to over 600 tracks for less than $30.View Deal

Marvel Avengers: $49.94 $30 at Walmart

This is a great chance to pick up Marvel Avengers for just $30. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.

Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

There's a whopping $50 off Borderlands 3 at Walmart - meaning you can pick the game up for under $10. What's more, you can play it on PS5 too - where you can enjoy a free next-gen upgrade. View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The newly released Watch Dogs Legion is now half price at Amazon. That means you can pick up a new game for under $30.View Deal

Doom Eternal | PS4: $59.99 $19.99 at GameStop

You can save $40 on Doom Eternal on PS4 at GameStop, in this Black Friday PS4 deal. It's a fantastic, fast-paced title which is all the more sweeter with this discount. However, we did see Doom Eternal drop down to $16.99 at GameStop earlier this week.View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: $39.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $13 on the latest FIFA at GameStop, in this great Black Friday PS4 deal - that's a 32% saving.View Deal

The Sims 4 + Star Wars Journey to Batuu Bundle | PS4: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of this The Sims 4 Star Wars bundle in half. That means you get The Sims 4 base game plus the Star Wars Journey to Batuu expansion pack for under $20.View Deal

Dreams | PS4: $39.99 19.99 at Amazon

On the hunt for a gift for a creative gamer (or for yourself), then you may want to check out this PS4 deal at Amazon which sees the spectacular Dreams reduced by $20 - though it won't be in stock again until December 9.View Deal

Save $40 Sid Meier's Civilization VI | PS4: $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

amazon has slashed a whopping 67% off Civ 6, meaning you save $40 on the fantastic title. A brilliant deal for those who love a good turn-based history game.View Deal

Black Friday PS4 game deals (UK)

Lowest price yet Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

Save nearly £30 FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition | PS4: £80 £51.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition by £28, meaning you save a whopping 31% on this special edition of the new FIFA (that comes with plenty of bonuses). What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 : £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon

A sublime remake of two classic games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings the skating legend back for a new generation. With 20% off the usual asking price, this is a top deal from Amazon.View Deal

Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4: £47 £37.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering 19% off the Dark Souls Trilogy, so you get three iconic games for under £40. However, we did see this trilogy drop to £29.99 earlier this week.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition | PS4: £61.54 £39.99 at Amazon

This is a great chance to pick up the deluxe edition of Marvel's Avengers for under £40. The superhero brawler lets you play as all your favorite Marvel characters, and Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive. While this PS4 version will also work on PS5, a next-gen upgrade isn't coming until 2021.View Deal

Borderlands 3: £39.99 £9.99 at Amazon

With a generous discount during Black Friday, Borderlands 3 is yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. View Deal

Black Friday PS4 accessories deals (US)

Save on PS Plus PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $30 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

PlayStation Now 12 month subscription: $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Get access to over 700 games with PlayStation Now, now just $44.99 at Walmart. You can stream or download titles, and it's a great value option.View Deal

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS4, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.View Deal

WD 4TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $129.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

It may not be discounted as much as its 2TB variation but if you're looking for a heap of extra storage for your PS4 then you can't go wrong with this WD 4TB Game Drive.View Deal

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space.View Deal

Insignia 4-Port High Speed USB Hub for PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim | Black: $14.99 $4.99 at Best Buy

Do you find that there's just not enough USB ports on your PS4 or PS4 Pro? Then this USB hub could be for you. With $10, you can pick it up for under $5 - an absolute steal.View Deal

$45 off Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 | Blue/Black: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro Gaming A10 headset is a great entry-level PS4 headset, so $10 off shouldn't be sniffed it. Especially when it gets you a strong- sounding headset for under $50.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard by your teammates clearly thanks to the swiveling noise-canceling mic. It's only an $8 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Black Friday PS4 accessories deals (UK)

Save on PS Plus PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. View Deal

PS Plus 3-month membership: £19.99 £16.85 at ShopTo

Get 3 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 16% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. However, we would advise, for the best deal possible, to go for the 12-month membership instead.View Deal

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon (save £12)

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 25% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year. There are also 3-month and 1-month options if you want to test the waters, but they're not on offer.View Deal

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.



Save £35 Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Wireless Controller: £119.99 £84.99 at Argos

This Bluetooth and wired controller for PlayStation and PC includes its own mobile configuration app, so you can remap buttons and adjust sensitivity from your phone. It also has a hair-trigger mode to reduce the switches' travel distance for lightning-fast reactions. We've hunted around for you, and this is the best price you'll find for this premium controller.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

Nearly £50 off Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.25 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 is 24% off in this early Amazon Black Friday deal, which is huge saving on this highly rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more room for your PS4 games on the system's internal drive. View Deal

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you 2TB of storage isn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games - and then some. With 29% off, this is a great chance to save. View Deal

Best PS4 alternatives

If the PS4 or PS4 Pro doesn't take your fancy - or isn't available - it's worth considering some of the other best game consoles on the market.

While stock is currently limited for the next-gen PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it's worth considering whether you want the newest technology when it comes to gaming hardware. In which case you may be better holding out for one of these consoles.

If you aren't fussed on the newest hardware, then it could also be worth picking up an Xbox One instead, as we're seeing some discounts on the Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital (however stock of the latter two is limited due to the hardware now being discontinued). With Microsoft having just released two new consoles, some retailers are offering disounts on the older hardware to shift some stock.

If none of these take your fancy, then it could be worth considering a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - which are seeing some big discounts this Black Friday weekend.

Our dedicated deals pages below will keep you up to date with all the latest Cyber Monday gaming deals:

What about the PS5?

We didn't see many PS5 Black Friday deals this year, though we did see discounts on PS4 games and PS4 accessories that are compatible with the PS5. We're expecting this to continue with Cyber Monday.

Check out our dedicated PS5 Cyber Monday deals page for the best deals and discounts.

Should I go PS4 or PS5?

Both PS5 and PS4 offers might have been light this November, but if you do spot Cyber Monday PS4 deals it's worth knowing if they still represent a good investment.

Well, we believe they still do, if you find the right price. For a start, the PS5 doesn't come cheap, with the console coming in at $499 / £449 and the Digital Edition sitting at $399 / £359. That means there is still a market for the PS4, though if you're looking at a PS4 Pro at a similar price point to the digital PS5 we'd stick with the new release.

It might be worth picking up a Cyber Monday PS4 deal if you're looking to get into Sony's library without the hefty cost of the latest console. If you find a super cheap PS4 Slim deal, then, it's likely to be worth your time while waiting for the PS5 to come down in price. Plus, if stock availability remains as limited as we're seeing right now, Cyber Monday PS4 deals might be your only option.

In the meantime, you might as well make the most of that PS4, especially considering most games (and accessories) for the next year will be cross-generational, playable on both current and next-gen consoles. Not only that, but lots of publishers are offering a free next-gen upgrade on their games, meaning you could potentially pick up a discounted PS4 game like FIFA 21 and then upgrade it to the PS5 version when you do decide to upgrade to the new console.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 launch window is also light in terms of PS5 games, with the likes of Horizon Forbidden West not releasing until 2021, which is also set to arrive on PS4. So it may be worth waiting to pick up a PS5 anyway.

PS4 Pro vs PS5: should you upgrade?

