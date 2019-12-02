Here's where Apple's new iPad 10.2 is still on sale for $250 during Cyber Monday

Okay, maybe iPad 10.2 deals weren't on your mind before Cyber Monday or maybe you were focusing on gifts for others over the deals weekend, and they didn't include Apple's new tablet.

If so, you're in luck: the best iPad deal we've seen is still live for Cyber Monday, saving up to $100 off the new iPad. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best iPad deals in your region.)

The new iPad 10.2 is slightly larger than the standard 9.7-inch size that defined the standard iPad line for years. That shift - and the triple-pin connectors on the side - make it compatible with the pin-connecting keyboards previously suitable only for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Both storage size variants are discounted, with the 128GB option (below) getting the biggest $100 discount. If you don't mind less local storage (iCloud helps out a lot here), the 32GB version is $80 off - still a hefty discount.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut for Cyber Monday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

If you aren't shopping in the US, here are today's best new iPad deals in your region:

