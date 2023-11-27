Cyber Monday Kindle deals 2023: top sales on Amazon ereaders

This year's Cyber Monday deals event is now in full swing, with genuinely great savings to be taken advantage of on new and previous-generation Kindle models, including the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite.

As we've come to expect, many of the best Cyber Monday Kindle deals are simply Black Friday deals that have been repackaged with a new label, which means that if you missed out on last week's deals you've got a second chance to snag record-low prices on otherwise expensive Kindle models.

Below we've rounded up the best of this year's Cyber Monday Kindle deals for both the US and UK.

Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals in the US

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

Amazon's biggest and most capable Kindle, the Kindle Scribe, is at its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday, and 24% off is an even better discount than we saw on Amazon's Prime Day sales. If you want a big-screen Kindle – one that's perfect for journaling and doodles – this is the Kindle to choose.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257.97 now $193.97 at Amazon

This sub-$200 deal combines the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite with either a black, green or denim cover. Purpose-built for reading on a screen without the eye strain, this bundle makes for the slickest Kindle Paperwhite experience.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

If you're not fussed about having a cover for your Kindle, then you can also pick up the standalone Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for a record-low $139.99 at Amazon right now.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204.97 now $155.97 at Amazon

If you're intending to make your new Kindle Paperwhite an everyday companion, you might want to consider Amazon's Essentials Bundle, which includes a protective cover and a power adapter. We've provided a link to the black fabric cover bundle, but you also have a choice of either 'Denim' or 'Agave Green'.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $519.97 now $358.97 at Amazon

If you're a keen note-taker, then this Kindle Scribe bundle is the option for you. It comes with the Premium Pen for scribbling on the Kindle's screen, as well as a neat leather folio magnetic cover. It's a pricey bundle, even at a discount, but this is pretty much the ultimate Kindle experience.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Okay, so the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) isn't an ereader per se, but combined with the Kindle app, it works rather well as an affordable tablet for reading digital books and magazines on, and at half price it's a real bargain right now.

Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals in the UK

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

The Scribe is Amazon's biggest and most capable Kindle, and it's at an all-time low price for Cyber Monday. This is an even better discount than we saw in Amazon's Prime Day sales, so if you want a big-screen Kindle – one that's perfect for journaling and doodles – this is the Kindle to choose.

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Our favorite Kindle for most people, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale for a record-low price this Cyber Monday. We don't think this Kindle will drop any lower in price before next year, so if you want a great device that's water-resistant and easy to hold for reading, grab the Paperwhite at this price.

Kindle Essentials Bundle: was £142.97 now £117.97 on Amazon

If you're looking at making your new Kindle an everyday companion you might want to consider Amazon's Essentials Bundle, which includes a protective cover and a 9W power adapter.

Kindle Oasis: was £229.99 now £174.99 on Amazon

The Kindle Oasis hits the lowest price we've seen since (checks notes) Black Friday last year, when it was actually £5 cheaper, but this is still a great price on Amazon's premiere water-resistant ereader. We don't expect this price to drop further, so if you're looking for the most premium Kindle, grab this deal while it's still available.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was £159.99 now £124.99 on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition hits an all-time low price for Cyber Monday, tied with a Prime Day sale price we saw earlier in the year. The Paperwhite is our favorite all-around Kindle device, and the Kids edition doesn't change anything; it just adds a colourful cover and a year's subscription to the Amazon's Kids version of Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature: was £179.99 now £144.99 on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition adds storage and a few features, and this price is the lowest price we've seen for this premiere version of our favorite all-around Kindle, though we have seen the same price a few times over this version's lifespan. If you have a wireless charging stand you can charge the Paperwhite on it, plus you're getting water resistance, and more storage than you need for an ereader.