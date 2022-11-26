Cyber Monday Cloud Storage deals: iDrive 10TB Cloud Storage from $3.98/year

Cyber Monday is only a few days away and most - if not - all offers from Black Friday have been carried over by cloud storage providers. There are some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults. We've trawled the interweb and spoken with our partners to collect the best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals as of November 26th.

We have gathered 12 offers in all, more than anyone else this Cyber Weekend and we will add ore if we get them. We've trawled through the entire Internet and spoken with our closest partners to collect the best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals right now.

IDrive's show stopping $3.98, 10TB offer remains our favorite but don't discount the other providers as well. From pCloud to Internxt and Polarbackup, they all have something worth looking at. BackBlaze (opens in new tab), Google (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) are is not doing any cloud storage deals this year, so if you are looking for special cloud storage offers from these firms, you’re out of luck. We have included them in our listing for sake of completeness.

Best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals of 2022

(opens in new tab) IDrive 10TB online backup: $79.50 $3.98/year (opens in new tab)

Save 95% IDrive has doubled the amount of storage it offers to our readers to 10TB while keeping the same price $3.98 for the first year. That is the biggest amount of cloud storage data - by far - at this price point.

(opens in new tab) Backblaze unlimited cloud storage: $7 $5.60/month (opens in new tab)

Save 20% New Backblaze Personal Backup customers can get 20% off by entering BLAZEON22 at checkout. Backblaze ranks consistently amongst the best cloud backup providers with more than 500,000 customers and unlimited storage space. Be quick as the offer ends November 28th.

(opens in new tab) Pcloud 10TB cloud storage: $6000 $890 (opens in new tab)

Save $5,100 Cloud storage provider Pcloud has gained popularity thanks to its lifetime plans. You only pay once and benefit from advanced features such as 30-day trash story and native file sharing capabilities within the pCloud applications and web interface. Lifetime 500GB ($139) (opens in new tab) and 2TB ($279) (opens in new tab) cloud storage plans are also available.

(opens in new tab) Internxt 2TB cloud storage: $8.99 $2.69/month (opens in new tab)

TECHRADAR EXCLUSIVE Save up to 70% when buying a 2TB cloud storage subscription from Internxt. The offer is only valid for the first year, but you also get Internxt Photos and Internxt Send, a nifty file sharing tool with it. Hurry up as the offer ends December 5th.

(opens in new tab) Acronis 5TB cloud backup + cyber protection: $29.16 $14.58/month (opens in new tab)

Save 50% Acronis is one of the biggest data protection companies in the world but is still a newcomer in cloud storage. It offers a 5TB cloud backup subscription (called Cyber Protect Home Office) for three devices with business grade security features and a 50% discount.

(opens in new tab) Sync 6TB cloud storage: $20 $11.67/month (opens in new tab)

Get $100 credit Sync has an interesting Solo Professional package that targets demanding freelancers with a wealth of features. Note that the effective price is $11.67 per month for first year only. Be quick as the offer ends November 28th.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft OneDrive 6TB cloud storage: £87.99 £45.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save £42 Onedrive is part of Microsoft 365 and Amazon has it on sale with a 48% discount. You get six accounts with 1TB cloud storge each plus Word, Excel, Powerpoint and much more. Hat tip: Buy multiple and stack the codes for multi-year savings. In the US? That deal costs $99.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Carbonite Prime: $150 $60/year at Carbonite (opens in new tab)

Save $90 And now for something special. Carbonite has cut its Safe backup plans by 60% for Black Friday and beyond. You get unlimited backup, automatic file and photo backup as well as free Webroot antivirus and courier delivery of recovered files should data on your main computer suffer from a catastrophic meltdown.

(opens in new tab) Ionos 1TB cloud storage: $7 $1/month (opens in new tab)

Save $72 1&1 Ionos has a very special Black Friday deal for very small businesses. Get 1TB to be shared amongst 5 users with automatic cloud backup, a dedicated mobile app that makes invoice scanning a doddle and two-factor authentication by default.

(opens in new tab) IceDrive 10TB cloud storage: $1499 $749 (opens in new tab)

Save 50% Until the end of the month, the UK-based challenger brand is cutting the price of its plans by a stonking 50%. The one that caught our eyes is the 10TB Pro X lifetime package which sells for a one-off fee of $749 (opens in new tab). A 3TB ($349 (opens in new tab)) and 150GB ($79 (opens in new tab)) bundles are also available. The offer ends December 1st.

(opens in new tab) NordLocker 2TB cloud storage: $19.99 $14.99/month (opens in new tab)

Save 23% Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN (opens in new tab), also operates a service called NordLocker (opens in new tab), an encryption tool that also offers a compelling online storage solution to keep your data safe.

(opens in new tab) Polarbackup unlimited cloud storage: $47.99 $23.99/year (opens in new tab)

Save 50% Polarbackup’s affordable no-limit online storage deserves a spot on your shortlist because it is so cheap at less than 10 cents a day. Just bear in mind that it is cold storage, which means that it is meant primarily for archiving.



You may also want to check our lists of the best cloud backup, best photo cloud storage and best file syncing services