Don't miss these Sonos speaker deals for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2017 is here in the US, and that means you have only a few hours left to save on some of the best Sonos speaker prices we've seen all year.

Sonos is carrying its Black Friday speaker deals into Cyber Monday, but the deals expire after today, so it could be a long time before we see these discounted Sonos prices again.

The star of the Sonos sales party is the Sonos One priced at $174, a savings of $25 off its regular price tag.

The Alexa-backed speaker offers rich sound and a clean look that should fit nicely in any home. While it's normally listed at just under $199, you're getting a great deal on a newly released speaker. The audiophile in your life will certainly be happy to receive one.

Of course, Sonos deals for Cyber Monday don't end there. Here are all the Sonos speakers you can save on today. Just remember, the sales disappear once Cyber Monday is over!

Sonos One is just $174

Considering the Sonos One hit the market one month ago, a price drop like this for Cyber Monday is noteworthy. You're getting the latest Sonos speaker, which offers great sound and Alexa smarts built-in, at a $25 discount. Sales like this don't come around often, so if interested at all, we suggest you seriously consider the Sonos One right now.View Deal

Sonos Playbar is $100 off

No home entertainment system is truly complete until you have a killer soundbar. The Sonos Playbar easily fills the void, providing epic sound for both music streaming and TV viewing. It's currently on sale for $599, which is $100 off its list price.View Deal

Also $100 off - Sonos Playbase

Keeping with the great sound for your entertainment needs theme, the Playbase not only hits all the right notes on the audio front, but it also doubles as a nifty TV stand. It's currently discounted to $599 through Cyber Monday.View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1

Small yet mighty, the Sonos Play:1 is a top-line speaker that's now available at a hearty $50 discount. Able to go anywhere and still emit crisp sound, give the Play:1 to your music-loving friend (or simply get one for your yourself) for its current on-sale price of $149. This price lasts as long as supply does.View Deal

Sonos Play:3 is $50 off

Stepping up to the next level, the Play:3 is a bigger speaker than the Play:1 yet is still able to fit anywhere, whether bookshelf or desk. Naturally, it sounds great. You pay $249 for this speaker as long as supply lasts.View Deal

Save $100 on 5.1 Surround Sound Package

If you really want to go all out this Cyber Monday, then go with the 5.1 Surround Sound Package. It includes a Playbase, one Sub, and two Sonos One speakers. This is for the true audio fans out there. It's also now discounted to $1,646.View Deal