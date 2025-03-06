There's finally a fix for an annoying Microsoft Store bug that's older than Windows 11

A long time coming

Microsoft Store logo on a blurred background
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Microsoft has proposed four ways to fix a common store error after six years
  • The methods include resetting the app, updating it, and amending TLS settings
  • It's been an error that was first brought to public attention as early as 2019

Microsoft has finally addressed one of the longest-standing issues with its storefront on Windows 11 by providing a detailed workaround guide after six years.

Some Windows users had complained about a specific error code 0x80131500 in the Microsoft Store, which was first cited as early as 2019, and which now seems to have been fixed in March 2025. Sometimes known as the "Try that again" error, it even pre-dated Windows 11 by more than two years.

The company has proposed four ways to fix the frustrating Microsoft Store error. Broadly, the four solutions are to reset the Microsoft Store app, check for updates, run the Microsoft Store troubleshooter (in Windows 10 only), and try updating your internet's TLS settings.

In particular, Microsoft has urged users trying the fourth method to make sure that TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 are being used. By opening the Internet Properties tab, go to Advanced, and then only have the latter two boxes ticked from the checklist, ignoring TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1. This means the error could be due to incompatibilities with the Transport Layer Security internet protocol if the first three methods don't resolve things.

One of the first times that the error 0x80131500 was publically outlined was over six years ago on the r/Windows10 sub-Reddit. While "solved" by the original poster, the steps taken are different to what's been suggested by Microsoft itself. Resetting the app seemed to do the trick, but it was more of a temporary fix than something that stuck.

Interestingly, the thread's original poster tried several different methods to find a workaround, including creating a new local Windows account, pausing antivirus protection, resetting the Microsoft Store's cache, reinstalling the app with the dedicated troubleshooter, logging in with Safe mode enabled, and then trying it on a virtual machine.

Microsoft finally got around to aiding users with this infamous error

With Microsoft's official guidelines, we're hoping that the common (and frustrating) error can finally be fixed on Windows 11 and Windows 10. However, it raises a further question of exactly why it took the company over six years to actually address a problem that was so commonly cited even before the launch of its latest operating system.

It also raises a point about how many people actually use the Microsoft Store often enough to even encounter this problem, as the vast majority of programs can be installed from external sources, bypassing the troublesome storefront completely. I imagine that if the Microsoft Store was much more popular, there would be a greater outcry about this fix - and Microsoft probably wouldn't have left it six years before fixing.

Regardless, one of the four solutions will hopefully mean that you will no longer have to put up with the "Try that again" error message. We recommend updating it and then deleting the cache if it persists before trying to reinstall.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce. As well as her many contributions to this site, you'll also find her work available on sister sites such as PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Android Central. Additionally, more of her bylines can be found on Trusted Reviews, Dexerto, Expert Reviews, Techopedia, PC Guide, VideoGamer, and more.

