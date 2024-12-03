Last chance to get some of the best laptop deals of the year in Dell's Cyber Monday sale

The big day itself may have passed but the Dell's Cyber Monday sale is still rolling on for those who missed out. How long will it last? I don't know - but I'd highly recommend checking it out before it's too late if you want to bag some of the best deals of the entire year at the retailer.

Several deals that I recommended over Black Friday and Cyber Monday have already sold out - especially Alienware gaming laptops - but some of the best deals remain. These include some incredible prices on gaming desktops and the stunning Snapdragon XPS 13 for a record-low price of $899.

I've rounded up the 9 best deals still available in the Dell Cyber Monday sale below, including both laptops and desktops. If you're interested, I've also just updated our main Cyber Monday deals page with today's best remaining deals from Amazon, Walmart, and many other leading retailers.

The best deals remaining in the Dell Cyber Monday

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Best XPS 13 deal this year: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's hard to find a better cheap laptop deal in the Cyber Monday sales than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Intel Core i5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 512GB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Dell Inspiron 16 laptop: was $1,049 now $749.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-150U

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB The Inspiron range may lack the high-end design or style of their XPS siblings but they are superb value if you just want something that's great bang for the buck. This 16-inch model in particular is an amazing choice if you want a solid working from home machine thanks to its massive 32GB of RAM and Ultra 7 chipset - one of the latest and most powerful processors from Intel. With a 1TB SSD, this one also has plenty of space on the drive.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's Cyber Monday deals on the cheaper XPS 13 configurations are conspicuously absent this week but there are amazing discounts on the higher-end options. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you're on more of a budget, this entry-level Alienware m16 could be a good option for you thanks to a massive $400 price cut for Cyber Monday. I say entry-level, but this machine's combination of an Ultra 9 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card are enough to handle most games at high graphical settings if you're willing to play at 1080p resolution. For less demanding titles, you can easily use this machine's superb 240Hz 1600p display to its fullest.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,549 now $1,199.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Easily the best "cheap" Alienware gaming PC currently available in the Dell Cyber Monday sale, this particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4060 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 - enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,049 now $1,499.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Here's the best mid-range gaming PC deal in the Dell Cyber Monday sale - and one of the best I've seen all year, in fact. This Alienware Aurora not only features a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7, but also an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at a price that's rarely seen at the moment. Overall, this is a great value buy right now - especially if you're looking to run games on a larger 1440p resolution display.