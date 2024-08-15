I’m heading back to college, and these are my favorite Windows 11 laptop deals all under £600

I'll be going back to university in the autumn, and I've been pulling my hair out trying to secure a decent laptop at a good price. I'm normally the type of person to leave my tech shopping till the very end to hold off for good deals because I'm a bit of a cheapskate, and I may have struck gold with these Windows 11 deals under £600.

Purchasing laptops for school is quite a big investment, as you'll be using your device for the entirety of your degree and most likely after as well if you buy the right device to suit your needs. In my search for the best Windows 11 laptop deals, I have narrowed it down to my top four Windows 11 laptop deals under £600.

Many of the best laptops on the market often don't have a student-friendly price tag attached to them, so when you see a great deal on a good laptop for schoolwork, you've got to jump on it! One of the main reasons I've been holding off myself was because I was certain that there'd be better deals closer to Black Friday 2024, but I ended up missing out on some great offers.

That's why I think these deals are perfect for back-to-school shoppers like myself. The laptops listed below are powerful, they're portable and they'll be the perfect classroom companion for you as you start your academic journey.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £600 now £529 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you're after a dependable laptop at a rock-bottom price, then consider the IdeaPad Slim 3 from Lenovo. It has a stylish thin and light design that'll take pretty much anything you throw at it. Keep in mind this may not a very good laptop for creative students, and it would suit more essay or mathematical courses rather than visually creative ones.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was £479 now £399 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 Save £80 on the thin and light HP 15.6-inch laptop that offers some pretty impressive internal configurations for a low price. The laptop includes a healthy 256GB of storage alongside a Full HD Display that offers crystal clear visuals so you can enjoy your favourite movies and TV shows with crisp colours.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was £549 now £449 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Knock £100 off this stunning HP laptop that comes with a powerful Intel i5 processor that'll carry you through your semesters and beyond! The FHD display coupled with the sterling silver colour scheme make this a pretty stunning laptop, offering seven hours of battery life.

Acer Swift Go: was £599 now £499.97 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 No need to drag around a heavy laptop that can really make your shoulders ache. The Acer Swift Go only weighs 1.32 kg, so you'll barely notice it in your bag. The 14-inch touchscreen is perfect for creative work and catching up on Netflix, and it's a real powerhouse, too. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor's got enough performance to handle all your apps without a hiccup.

If you're looking for more Back To School deals on just about anything and everything, you can check out our Back To School 2024 coverage and snag up more savings!