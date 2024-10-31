Dell launches massive sale ahead of Black Friday - here are the 5 best laptop deals

We're starting to hit the Black Friday deals season now and Dell is just one of the many retailers to have launched superb early deals this week. Dubbed the 'Early Holiday Savings sale, today's event offers some of the lowest prices I've seen all year across the brand's excellent Windows laptops.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've gone through the entire sale and rounded up 5 of today's best laptop deals below. Even though we haven't hit November just yet, these Black Friday laptop deals are well worth a look if you're looking to beat out the crowds.

Check out all of today's deals in the Dell Early Holiday Savings event

While it's a little pricey, my favorite deal in the entire sale is the latest Dell XPS 13 for $999 (was $1,199). I've been waiting for a significant discount on this Snapdragon-equipped Ultrabook and this is easily the best deal of the year so far.

I'm also a big fan of this RTX 4070-equipped Dell G16 gaming laptop for $1,399 (was $1,899), although there are also exceptional discounts on cheaper laptops today that I've included just below.

Check out our main Black Friday deals page if you're looking for more recommendations for early promotions. As previously stated, several retailers have already launched excellent deals - and we'll be updating our page with plenty more as we head through November.

Dell early Holiday Savings sale

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB We've been patiently waiting for a deal this good on the very latest Dell XPS 13 model - the one with the latest Snapdragon X Elite chipset, no less. Alongside the gorgeous lightweight design these machines are known for, this ARM-based processor enables an impressive battery life never before seen on Windows laptops up until this point. Today's $200 discount brings this entry-level 16GB RAM / 512GB storage model right down to a new record-low price, so don't hesitate to pick this one up if you're interested.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $549 now $429.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB Here is my favorite cheap laptop deal in the Dell Holiday Sale. OK, so it's not super cheap but my honest advice is to spring for this one if you can afford it - not only because it's got a decent Core i5 chipset, but also because it comes with a sizeable storage drive and a 16GB of RAM. While you can get a Windows 11 laptop for $300 or less these days, I think this one is a wise investment as it'll not only get you decent everyday performance out of the box but it should last you a good few years without the need for an upgrade.

Dell Inspiron 16 laptop: was $999 now $679.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD As a more mid-range choice, I'd recommend this 16-inch Inspiron 16. Not only does it have a really decent (and new) Intel Core i7 chipset but you're also getting a sizeable 1TB SSD - which is fantastic if you want to store all your multimedia on-disk without having to worry about external or cloud storage. Overall, not a super high-end laptop design-wise but one that offers superb bang for the buck if you're more worried about performance and storage over looks.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $849.99 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-7840HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512 GB This is my favorite gaming laptop deal in the Dell Holiday Sale. It's not the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal I've ever seen (that's $750), but I simply can't fault this one when it comes to bang for the buck. Alongside the RTX 4060 graphics card, you also get a decent Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which should ensure good performance right out the box if you're happy gaming at 1080p resolution.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,399.99 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Want to push high frame-rates in the latest games? This is the best gaming laptop deal for you in the Dell Holiday Sale in my opinion. Sure, it's not on a fancy Alienware model but I highly rate this Dell G16 when it comes to value. Not only are you getting a superb RTX 4070 graphics card here and a Core i9 chipset, but there's also 32GB of RAM as the cherry on top. This is a machine capable of tackling games at 1440p - which the 16-inch 240Hz display is capable of supporting, too.

