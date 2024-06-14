Virgin Media's speedy, popular and reliable M125 broadband is currently half price at just £27 per month!

Are you looking for the very best broadband deals on the market at the moment? Well, you're in luck because we've found this rare gem from Virgin Media.

Currently, the company's M125 broadband package is available for just £27 per month, with absolutely no upfront fees to pay at all. That means it's half-price!

When you select this particular deal and sign an 18-month contract, you'll receive average download speeds of 132Mbps. These speeds are more than fast enough to meet the needs of a busy family or a large home where multiple family members want to stream in UHD, casually browse, download movies, or send lots of files. Added to this, you'll also enjoy upload speeds of 20Mbps and use of the company's class-leading WiFi Hub, which is included for free.

On top of all of this, if you currently have a mobile plan with O2, you'll also receive additional perks and benefits for free, thanks to the 'Priority' scheme.

To make the most of this deal, click our link below. You can then check whether your property is connected to Virgin's own cable broadband network. If you are, you can then follow the signup process.

Before you sign up, just be aware that, from month 19, the cost goes up to the usual price of £54 a month. The only other thing to note is that Virgin Media states it 'will increase each April from April 2025 by the Retail Price Index rate of inflation announced in February each year plus 3.9%'.

Our best Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media's popular M125 broadband package is now available for just £27 per month. With this deal, you'll receive average download speeds of 132Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps when you sign an 18-month contract. Added to this, when you take out this impressive deal, you'll also receive a class-leading free WiFi Hub and unlimited data. Plus, if you're on O2, you'll receive a host of extra perks and experiences via Priority.

Why should you choose Virgin Media?

Today, Virgin Media is undoubtedly both one of the best and the most popular internet service providers in the UK. It's really simple to see why the company is loved by customers, too.

For starters, Virgin Media offers a great range of speeds. Somewhat surprisingly, this 132Mbps package is actually the company's slowest! Its fastest, remarkably, provides average upload and download speeds of 2Gbps.

As of June 2024, Virgin Media offers the following broadband packages:

M125 - 132Mbps average download speeds

M250 - 264Mbps average download speeds

M350 - 362Mbps average download speeds

M500 - 516Mbps average download speeds

Gig1 - 1,130Mbps average download speeds

Gig2 - 2,000Mbps average download speeds

Added to this, as well as offering a great selection of broadband packages that are both fast and reliable, Virgin Media also provides an unbeatable selection of broadband and TV bundles, including packages that offer channels from the likes of Sky and BT (TNT Sports).

That said, although there's a lot to love about Virgin Media, the provider isn't perfect. For example, the company's customer service offering has been criticised in recent years. This is perhaps best demonstrated by a recent Ofcom report that shows Virgin is the worst provider in the UK when it comes to handling customer complaints. While the industry average for complaints per 100,000 customers is 12, for Virgin this number is 20. Many of these customers also have complaints about how their initial complaint was handled.

On top of this, although Virgin can provide superfast speeds as it utilises its own cable network rather than relying on old copper wires that form part of the Openreach network, the fact that it uses an independent network means that its packages can only be accessed by around 60% of the country at the moment.