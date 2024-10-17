Spintel’s high-speed NBN plans have dropped even further in price – here's why we can't stop recommending them

We’re no strangers to hunting down the best NBN deals but, every once in a while, something comes along that makes us want to pinch ourselves. That’s exactly what happened when we saw the most recent prices of SpinTel’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans via our partnership with WhistleOut.

Right now, SpinTel’s high-speed plans are the outright cheapest of all the internet service providers (ISPs) we monitor, and when compared against the plans of the country’s most prolific NBN provider, Telstra, you could save close to AU$500 each year.

SpinTel | 100Mbps | AU$65p/m (first 6 months, then AU$81.95p/m) SpinTel’s 100Mbps NBN plan is currently available for just AU$65 a month for the first six months, before increasing to AU$81.95p/m. To give that some context, AU$65p/m is cheaper than the vast majority of much slower NBN 25 plans, whose maximum download speed is a quarter of what you can get with SpinTel. The total first year cost is the cheapest by around AU$20 and while the ongoing yearly cost is about AU$40 more than Kogan Internet, SpinTel is the cheapest to advertise maximum plan speeds. • AU$65 minimum cost

• AU$881.70 first year cost

• AU$983.40 ongoing yearly cost

SpinTel | 235Mbps | AU$78p/m (first 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) We’ve previously highlighted the great value of SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan, but thanks to a slight price drop and a relatively recent typical evening speed claim increase, it’s practically a no-brainer for anyone wanting a superfast NBN plan. The introductory cost of AU$78p/m is less than most NBN 50 plans, while the ongoing AU$89.95p/m monthly cost is AU$17 less than the average for this tier. At the time of writing, the AU$1,079.40 ongoing yearly cost of SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan is AU$481 less than Telstra’s. • AU$78 minimum cost

• AU$1,007.70 first year cost

• AU$1,079.40 ongoing yearly cost

Do note that in order to sign up for SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan, you will need to have either a fibre to the premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection at home. If you don’t, but you do have a fibre to the node or curb (FTTN/C) then you may be eligible for a free fibre upgrade as part of NBN Co’s fibre rollout initiative. SpinTel supports the upgrade program and you can get the ball rolling when you sign-up for either the 100Mbps or 250Mbps plan.

You may have also noticed SpinTel’s NBN 250 plan advertises a typical evening speed figure – the minimum speed you can expect during the busier evening hours – of 235Mbps. This is technically 15Mbps short of the theoretical maximum but in reality is unlikely to make a huge difference. Only a handful of the telcos we monitor do advertise maximum download speeds on this tier, with the cheapest being Superloop and setting you back approximately an extra AU$100 each year compared to SpinTel’s plan.

If you want even faster internet, SpinTel does offer an NBN 1000 plan (with a typical evening speed figure of 650Mbps) although it isn’t quite the cheapest. That title goes to Buddy Telco with its flat rate AU$99p/m charge.



You can view SpinTel’s entire selection of NBN plans below but you can also check out our current monthly best NBN plans or the fastest NBN plans for more options.