Get Three's 5G broadband Hub half price for six months!

When browsing the latest and best broadband deals, you might have seen some 5G broadband deals. If you've yet to consider this option then you might want to take a look at this top deal we've found from Three.

Three is the UK's leading 4G and 5G broadband provider and currently its 5G Hub package is on offer for just £11p/m for six months. You can get this if you sign up for a 24-month contract and after this initial discounted period, the price goes back up to £22 a month - which is still pretty cheap.

Alongside this low cost, you also get impressive 150Mbps average download speeds from the 5G Hub, as well as unlimited data. This should be more than enough to meet the online needs of any small to medium-sized properties. Even those that like to stream in UHD, online game, and more on several devices at once.

Another positive is that you don't need any invasive installation work or a landline. You simply get your 5G Hub, plug it in and connect to the network it provides. Three even has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied with its broadband. Moreover, if you order before 8 pm you'll get your new Hub delivered for free the next working day.

One thing you will need to check though is whether you're eligible for this 5G broadband deal in your location, as it does of course rely on the network coverage near you. This is something you can check directly with Three. It's also worth noting that each April the monthly costs of the deal will increase by up to December’s CPI rate +3.9%.

Three 5G Broadband Deal

Three | 5G Broadband Hub | 150Mbps | Six months 50% off | £22 a month thereafter | 24-month contract | Unlimited data | No setup fees

Looking for a cheap price on a speedy broadband package? This deal from Three could fit the bill, as it offers excellent 5G broadband with average download speeds of up to 150Mbps, for just £11 a month for six months and £22 p/m thereafter. The full contract length is 24 months, you have unlimited data, and better still, there aren't any upfront fees to pay. You also don't need this broadband installed, you can just simply plug in your Hub and connect to it. However, you do need to be able to access Three's 5G network to get the deal and be aware that the monthly costs for it are likely to increase each April.

Why should I choose Three's broadband?

As well as being the leading 5G broadband provider, as our featured deal shows, there's a lot to love about Three.

It's not just the easy installation, 30-day money-back guarantee and fast, free delivery that sets Three apart, a notable draw is that you can get speeds to rival other Full Fibre providers for half the price. What's more, in the case of the deal above, it can be significantly less when Three is running one of its promotions.

Three is also reasonably flexible with its contracts as it also offers a rolling monthly package. For fairness, this is a little more expensive than its standard 24-month one, but in general broadband market terms, it's still on the cheaper side. This option is also ideal for those who don't want to commit to a broadband provider for the long term.

Three also has excellent customer service and there are ways to get help over the phone, online, and via its customer app. On the subject of apps, Three customers can also get rewards from its separate 'Three+' app, including money off experiences, food and drink, and products from popular retailers.

As a mobile network provider you can of course also get a phone tariff if you wish and get preferable rates on things like device insurance. However, as we've mentioned earlier, the fact its broadband relies on its 5G network means you might not be able to get Three's service in your location.

So if this is the case, or you just want to see how cheap Three's deals really are, we can help. Check out our best broadband deals guide or enter your postcode into our widget below. We'll then show you what broadband deals are on offer right now in your area.

