Get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus for £24.99p/m + a £100 Amazon Voucher

If you're searching for a fast, reliable and cheap broadband deal, then we may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because, at the moment, you can get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband for only £24.99 a month. Plus, if you sign up today, you will also receive a £100 Amazon voucher. To be eligible to receive this deal, you'll need to pay an upfront fee of £9.95 and sign an 18-month contract. You'll also need to be quick - the offer expires on 3 September, 2023.

This package is currently one of the cheapest fibre options available. It's also relatively fast, as it offers average download speeds of 67Mbps. This means it's more than speedy enough to power most busy and connected family homes.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | £24.99 p/m | 67Mbps | 18-month contract | £100 Amazon voucher | £9.95 upfront fee

With this deal from Shell Energy, you receive average download speeds of 67Mbps for only £24.99 per month. You'll need to pay an upfront fee of £9.95 in order to take out the package, but once your internet is up and running you'll receive a £100 Amazon voucher. We think this 18-month package is particularly well suited to the majority of busy families who live in medium-sized homes. However, if you'd like to access it then you'll need to be quick - the offer expires on 3 September, 2023.

Why should I choose Shell Energy's broadband?

Shell Energy initially made its name as an energy supplier. However, the company is now just as widely known for its broadband deals, which are incredibly competitively priced. In fact, the provider regularly offers some of the cheapest deals on the market, like the one we've highlighted here.

Plus, Shell Energy now also offers a wide range of packages that offer different speeds. If this particular package isn't quick enough for your needs, you'll be pleased to hear that the company offers a number of Full Fibre options, including a deal that offers average download speeds of 900Mbps.

However, there are potential downsides to partnering with Shell Energy. For example, a recent Ofcom study found that the company was the most complained about internet service provider in the country. On top of this, Shell Energy doesn't offer TV bundles and its tech isn't as advanced as the options offered by BT, Sky and Virgin Media.

Unsure about partnering with Shell Energy or don't think this particular deal is right for your needs? Head over to our best broadband deals page today. Alternatively, pop your postcode into our widget below and see exactly what broadband packages are available at your address.

