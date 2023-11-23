Get a £75 Gift Card with this TalkTalk Full Fibre 500 Black Friday deal

If you're thinking a Black Friday broadband deal could be on the cards for you this year, an offer like this proves you're absolutely right!

This Black Friday, TalkTalk is offering all new customers a £75 gift card when they purchase a Full Fibre 500 plan. The package costs £39 per month, which is very reasonable for the 525Mbps average download speeds it provides. There are no upfront fees to pay with this particular deal, but you will have to sign an 18-month contract. You'll also need to be quick because the offer expires at 7.59 am on 30 November.

When you sign up using the link above, you'll be asked to provide your email address. You'll receive your gift card when your internet is up and running and the validation period has passed. It'll come straight through to the email address you used when you signed up. All you'll need to do is choose which retailer you'd like your voucher to be valid at - you can choose from: Sainsbury's, Red Letter Days, H&M, Amazon, Giftcloud or Tesco.

TalkTalk says that this package is 'perfect for ultra-busy homes' and is '13x faster than standard fibre broadband'. Plus, the company also claims it can handle upwards of 75 devices at once.

TALKTALK BROADBAND DEAL

TalkTalk | Full Fibre 500 broadband | £39 per month | 525Mbps | 18-month Contract | No upfront fees | + £75 Gift Card

Why should you choose TalkTalk for your broadband?

TalkTalk is now one of the UK's most popular broadband providers and it's easy to see why. The number one factor is, of course, the price of its deals. This is because TalkTalk regularly undercuts the prices offered by the likes of Sky and BT.

Added to this, the company now offers a range of speeds to suit almost any need and budget. The company's slowest package (which currently costs £28 per month) offers average download speeds of 65Mbps, while its quickest (which currently costs £45 per month) provides 944Mbps average download speeds. On top of this, the company also offers a good selection of fibre internet and TV packages (although it cannot rival Sky, Virgin and BT in this regard).

However, TalkTalk's service isn't perfect and the company scores poorly on Trustpilot, where it's currently rated 2.9/5 based on more than 77,000 reviews. In fact, almost half of reviewers on the site (45%) have given the company one star out of a possible five due to issues like long waiting times and unresolved problems.

Interested in comparing this deal we've highlighted here to others on the market? Simply pop your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all the best broadband deals available at your property.

