Aussie Broadband's limited-time EOFY deals net you 50% off select mobile plans and up to AU$120 off NBN over 6 months

The EOFY season is well and truly underway, with bargains in every direction and some colossal savings to be had. You might not have considered that discounts also apply to mobile and internet plans, but a growing number of providers have started doing exactly that, including the very well-regarded Aussie Broadband.

From now until the end of June, you can save up to AU$120 per month over six months on an eligible Aussie Broadband internet plan – and up to AU$210 on mobile plans, with 50% off select SIMs.

Aussie Broadband has one of the most stellar reputations of all Australia’s internet providers, and is renowned for beating the competition in one key area: customer experience. The telco prides itself on being easy to get in touch with and having friendly and helpful support operators.

The telco also lives up to its premium reputation by offering some of the fastest speeds in Australia, backed up by its extensive local backhaul network and its huge range of peerlinked partners (including gaming giants Blizzard and Valve, along with big tech companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix) to help ensure consistent and quick download speeds.

Keep in mind that each discount is available with a different promo code, which we’ve included below. Aussie Broadband’s bundle and save discounts don’t stack with these EOFY offers, but once that introductory deal period is over, you can save AU$5p/m by subscribing to both an internet and mobile plan. What's more, that discount stacks up to five times for each additional mobile plan, or AU$25 off in total.

Aussie Broadband EOFY NBN 100 deal | 100Mbps | AU$85 per month (for the first six months, then AU$95p/m) Of the products Aussie Broadband has discounted for its EOFY sale, this is probably the one that’ll appeal to the most people. 100Mbps is more than enough speed for a four-person household, and with this discount you’ll get it for less than the monthly cost of Aussie’s NBN 50 plan (for the first six months, that is). Unlimited data is included, with the telco reporting typical evening speeds of 99Mbps (download) and 17Mbps (upload). This plan is well suited for large households, downloading large files, gaming and smooth video calls. Available to new customers only. Remember to use the code DEAL10 at the checkout to get this discount. Minimum cost AU$85 | Cost after first year: AU$1,080

Aussie Broadband isn’t particularly known for its cheap prices or for offering that many discounts, but practically all Aussie Broadband customers agree that it’s worth it for the quality of service you receive – and with these EOFY deals, now’s a great time to see what the fuss is about. Given that all these discounts run for six month periods, you’re given a fair amount of time to trial things and decide whether Aussie is for you.

Note that these discounts will be available until 30 June, 2025, so get into gear if you want to take advantage.

