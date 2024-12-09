NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 9 (game #281)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #281) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Quiet at first

NYT Strands today (game #281) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLAP

POEM

NOISEY

MILE

SMELT

PONY

NYT Strands today (game #281) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • What’s an aphthong?

NYT Strands today (game #281) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Second: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #281) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #281, are…

WRAP

PSALM

GNOME

HONESTY

MNEMONIC

KNUCKLE

SPANGRAM: SILENT LETTER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

After seeing the clue and spotting the word Noisey in the grid, it appeared that today’s Strands was about sounds; instead Noisey and Noise just helped get closer to a hint – something that was much needed with today's SILENT LETTER theme.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even after working out the connecting theme once I'd been gifted WRAP, I still struggled to find these dreaded aphthongs – you could say it gnawed at me and momentarily turned me into a psycho ready to wreak havoc on the pseudo Strands setters, pterodactyl style – but then I connected the Spangram snake, untwisted my knickers and all was good with the world.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 8 December, game #280)

FACE

HANDS

BEZEL

CROWN

LUXURY

DIGITAL

ANALOG

SPANGRAM: WATCHWORDS