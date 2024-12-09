NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, December 9 (game #547)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #547) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAY

FACTOR

LIGHTER

STAIN

MICROSCOPE

GAMES

CONSIDERATION

MAGNIFYING GLASS

REFLECTION

MATCHES

SLIDE

THOUGHT

FLINT

FILES

SCRUTINY

SPECIMEN

NYT Connections today (game #547) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ponder this

Ponder this GREEN: It’s going to burn

It’s going to burn BLUE: In the lab

In the lab PURPLE: The truth is out there

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #547) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DELIBERATION

GREEN: USED IN STARTING A FIRE

BLUE: USED TO VIEW A BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "X"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #547) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #547, are…

YELLOW: DELIBERATION CONSIDERATION, REFLECTION, SCRUTINY, THOUGHT

CONSIDERATION, REFLECTION, SCRUTINY, THOUGHT GREEN: USED IN STARTING A FIRE FLINT, LIGHTER, MAGNIFYING GLASS, MATCHES

FLINT, LIGHTER, MAGNIFYING GLASS, MATCHES BLUE: USED TO VIEW A BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MICROSCOPE, SLIDE, SPECIMEN, STAIN

MICROSCOPE, SLIDE, SPECIMEN, STAIN PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "X" FACTOR, FILES, GAMES, RAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It’s getting near that Christmas family quiz time again, so here’s a quick 1980s pop trivia question for you inspired by today’s Connections: How many people can you name who are mentioned in Billy Joel’s hit We Didn’t Start The Fire?

I’ll leave that with you.

Before you look it up: Bonus self-satisfaction points if you get any in the correct order.

USED TO START A FIRE was the first thing to leap out from the grid, although I did initially think MAGNIFYING GLASS and MICROSCOPE belonged together.

Of the WORDS AFTER X it was FILES that I saw first, ahead of the more obvious RAY. Possibly, because I'm still holding a candle (or should that be lighter) for Scully. Surely, the easiest Purple group seen for a couple of weeks. DELIBERATION didn’t take much THOUGHT either – well not as much as trying to remember what Billy rhymed with Charles de Gaulle.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 8 December, game #546)

YELLOW: PUNCH BELT, BLOW, SLUG, SOCK

BELT, BLOW, SLUG, SOCK GREEN: CRAM SANDWICH, SHOEHORN, SQUEEZE, WEDGE

SANDWICH, SHOEHORN, SQUEEZE, WEDGE BLUE: COMPANIES NAMED AFTER ANIMALS CATERPILLAR, DOVE, GREYHOUND, PUMA

CATERPILLAR, DOVE, GREYHOUND, PUMA PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF MUSIC GENRES INDY, METTLE, SEOUL, WRAP