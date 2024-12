Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, December 9 (game #1050)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1050) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1050) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #1050) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1050) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1050) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • T • F • S • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1050) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1050, are…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TITAN

FORTE

SPEED

BRIAR

Quordleheads who look at my guesses today will immediately ascertain that I did not have a clue what I was doing and wasted turns without a clear goal or strategy.

I knew that my last word couldn’t begin with an F, but I couldn’t think of any other words that ended in IAR, which had to be my last three letters.

Somehow I got there, scraped through, and claimed victory from the jaws of defeat through sheer dint off just carrying on, but it hardly warrants a victory lap of the office, the brushing of imaginary dust from one's shoulders, and fist bump explosions with my imaginary friends.

In brief, this is not my FORTE, but I got there, somehow.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1050) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1050, are…

POSIT

FELON

BOOST

CROCK

Quordle answers: The past 20