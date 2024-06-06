NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, June 7 (game #96)

The final Strands puzzle of the week is arguably the easiest of them. But as always, much will depend on your knowledge of the subject in question. If you do get stuck, you can always turn to one of my hints to help you out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sorority signs

NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • READ • GREAT • BADGE • SPOIL • MEAL • STEAL

NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • α β γ

NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 2nd column • Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #96) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #96, are…

KAPPA

ALPHA

EPSILON

GAMMA

DELTA

SIGMA

BETA

SPANGRAM: GREEKLETTERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Mega-perfect

I said yesterday that we'd just had the easiest Strands game of the week, but Friday's game is even simpler – to the extent that I completed the entire thing in about one minute. Seriously. Will anyone struggle with this? I seriously doubt it. There are only so many letters in the Greek alphabet, after all: 24, to be exact. But lots are unlikely to be associated with a sorority, as per the theme clue.

KAPPA jumped out right away to me, and after that those double letters in GAMMA drew my eye. The likes of ALPHA, BETA and DELTA were all obvious, too. Was there any point in this? Not really – Strands needs to be a lot harder to make it out of beta status, I think.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 6 June, game #95)

GLASS

STONE

DRIFTWOOD

BOTTLE

SHELL

FOSSIL

SPANGRAM: BEACHCOMBING