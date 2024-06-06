NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, June 7 (game #96)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
The final Strands puzzle of the week is arguably the easiest of them. But as always, much will depend on your knowledge of the subject in question. If you do get stuck, you can always turn to one of my hints to help you out.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sorority signs
NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• READ
• GREAT
• BADGE
• SPOIL
• MEAL
• STEAL
NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• α β γ
NYT Strands today (game #96) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: top, 2nd column
• Last: bottom, 3rd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #96) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #96, are…
- KAPPA
- ALPHA
- EPSILON
- GAMMA
- DELTA
- SIGMA
- BETA
- SPANGRAM: GREEKLETTERS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Mega-perfect
I said yesterday that we'd just had the easiest Strands game of the week, but Friday's game is even simpler – to the extent that I completed the entire thing in about one minute. Seriously. Will anyone struggle with this? I seriously doubt it. There are only so many letters in the Greek alphabet, after all: 24, to be exact. But lots are unlikely to be associated with a sorority, as per the theme clue.
KAPPA jumped out right away to me, and after that those double letters in GAMMA drew my eye. The likes of ALPHA, BETA and DELTA were all obvious, too. Was there any point in this? Not really – Strands needs to be a lot harder to make it out of beta status, I think.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 6 June, game #95)
- GLASS
- STONE
- DRIFTWOOD
- BOTTLE
- SHELL
- FOSSIL
- SPANGRAM: BEACHCOMBING
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
